Google Pixel Watch revealed with built-in Fitbit, starting at $349 Pre-orders have begun on Google's new line of Pixel Watch, which utilizes its new Tensor G2 mobile chip.

The Made by Google ’22 presentation had a lot of upcoming products to show utilizing Google’s latest technology, and one of the biggest reveals was its new Pixel Watch. Previously rumored and teased, this new line from Google is the company’s answer to products like the Apple Watch, utilizing Fitbit tech and the company’s new Tensor G2 mobile chip to offer users a wide array of benefits and uses. It’s available for pre-order now.

Google showed off the new Pixel Watch during its Made by Google ’22 presentation on October 6, 2022. During the presentation, Google finally revealed the new smartwatch, which has been rumored to be in development for quite some time. Created with a built-in Fitbit, and utilizing Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, the Google Pixel Watch features some of the best processing power Google has put out so far. The G2 allows for improved machine learning which helps the Fitbit side of the product analyze your health in matters such as sleep and daily activity to help you with lifestyle improvements and everyday health.

The Google Pixel Watch features a variety of bands created for the product to truly make it your own.

Source: Google

The Google Pixel Watch is also said to feature unparalleled voice command technology and security. Your personal data will be secured by a built-in VPN and not be shared without permissions. You can also customize your experience with the Google Pixel Watch to fit your everyday needs with a multitude of apps and options.

Google also dropped details such as price and pre-ordering today. As mentioned above, pre-orders have opened for the Google Pixel Watch and it starts at $349 USD. It is expected to ship sometime between October 14 and October 18, 2022. One of the price differentiators is that the Google Pixel Watch features over 20 band styles to choose from, which range from sporty to casual to downright elegant. Further options include either getting the watch with simple Bluetooth or an upcharge for Bluetooth + 4G LTE capability.

With the Google Pixel Watch now revealed and pre-orders available, be sure to check it out ahead of its launch, as well as other reveals from the Made by Google ’22 presentation.