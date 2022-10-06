Pokemon Scarlet & Violet's TM Machine lets you make moves from collected resources By collecting components from catching and battling pokemon, you can create moves in the TM machine that can't be found any other way.

TMs have always been a huge part of Pokemon, allowing us to teach our pals moves they otherwise wouldn’t learn, but Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are taking a different approach to the matter. This time around, there will be a special TM Machine in which you can explore a catalogue of moves that can be made from various components. Where do you get these components? By battling and catching pokemon in the wild and exploring the world for them, of course.

The TM Machine was revealed on the latest Pokemon Direct for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which showed off a slew of new features on October 6, 2022. This interesting new feature is a centralized hub for acquiring and teaching TMs to your pokemon. Throughout player’s adventures, they will battle and catch pokemon as usual, but they will also discover components like Snom Thread or Snover Berries. These can be used at the TM Machine to create special moves to teach to your pokemon that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to find. Struggle Bug, Icy Wind, and Thunder Fang were some of the moves in the TM Machine catalogue.

Traditionally, we would find TMs in the world, through quests, or by otherwise discovering or earning them through exploration and battle. That may still be the case in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet when it comes to certain moves. However, this new TM Machine will likely feature moves that players are incapable of finding elsewhere. It seems unlikely that it will house any moves that are absolutely required, but it may feature some of the more powerful moves in the game as well.

Players will be able to use components gained from catching and battling wild pokemon to craft special new moves through the TM Machine.

Source: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s TM Machine was a new feature shown along other fun things like picnics and Terastillization. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the game's launch on November 18 on Nintendo Switch.