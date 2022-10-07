Deathloop director confirms that it is connected to the Dishonored universe Director Dinga Bakaba confirmed in a recent Xbox Podcast that Deathloop takes place sometime after Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.

Arkane Studios has built some pretty impressive universes over the course its long existence both solo and alongside Bethesda, including the Dishonored and Deathloop games. However, it seems these two in particular might not be universes, but rather a single universe. Recently Deathloop director Dinga Bakaba was on the Xbox Podcast and it was there that he revealed some very interesting info. Deathloop and Dishonored may, in fact, be considered to be part of the same universe.

This tidbit was shared on the October 7, 2022 edition of the Xbox Podcast. It was here Larry “Major Nelson” Hyrb asked Bakaba about the various Dishonored references in Deathloop, ultimately asking… are the two related? Bakaba danced around the question for a bit, but ultimately revealed that Deathloop is indeed in the same universe as Dishonored and, specifically, takes place sometime after the events of Death of the Outsider in Dishonored 2.

Besides being just a really cool shotgun, the Heritage Gun is also one of many clues in Deathloop that connects the game to the Dishonored universe. with Dunwall Tower etched into its side.

Source: Bethesda Softworks

According to Bakaba, it was a fun thing for the Deathloop team, creating tidbits, references, and clues that connected the Dishonored and Deathloop worlds together.

“All around you [in Deathloop] are little puzzles… little mysteries,” Bakaba explained. “Not everyone has seen the same thing. Not everyone has heard the same song that you might have heard hidden somewhere. Not everyone has seen every room, etc. So it was nice to see the community pick on the little clues that we did sprinkle everywhere that, yes, indeed, we envisioned Deathloop to be happening in the future after Death of the Outsider.”

Specifically, Bakaba calls out the Heritage Gun: one of the Unique Tier weapons in the game. There’s a logo etched into the side of the gun and that logo is a depiction of Dunwall Tower from Dishonored.

It’s very interesting to see this among the many connections between Deathloop and Dishonored. We loved Deathloop in its original release, but with the game having just come to Xbox Game Pass alongside the Goldenloop Update, it’s also a prominent time for fans to re-explore the game. Could we see more crossover in the future? That remains to be seen, but one thing is confirmed. Colt, Julianna, Corvo, and Emily are all apparently part of the same extremely fun tapestry that Arkane has put together over the years.