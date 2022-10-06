Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro revealed, starting at $599

Both phones will utilize Google's new Tensor G2 chip, and both are available for preorder starting today.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Google
2

During the Made by Google ’22 presentation, the company formally unveiled its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. The phones feature Google’s newly revealed Tensor G2 chip and prices starting at $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro, with both available for preorder starting today.

Not only will the Pixel 7 utilize the new Tensor G2 chip, it’ll also offer 8GB of RAM in its base model and 12GB of RAM in the Pixel 7 Pro. Both will offer options featuring 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, though the 7 Pro will offer a model with up to 512GB of storage. The Pixel 7 promises up to “24-hour plus” battery life with Pixel’s Adaptive Battery, and can reportedly last up to 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver turned on.

Promo image for Google Pixel 7 showing the phone face down on a black table next to a Pixel Watch and earbuds.
© Google

The Pixel 7 will offer a 6.3-inch FHD (Full High Definition) 1080p screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate, while the 7 Pro will boast a 6.7-inch 1440p QHD+ (Quad High Definition) LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) display with a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. The 7 Pro will also offer a dynamic refresh rate that can be lowered to 10 Hz to help save on battery life. Google promises up to a 25 percent brighter display on both models.

Camera wise, the 7 and 7 Pro will both utilize a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. Software improvements for the Pixel camera include the new Cinematic Blur video mode and Photo Unblur mode which joins Face Unblur in removing motion blur.

Screenshot from Google Pixel 7 Pro page showing details about the phone's camera.
© Google

Other things to look forward to with the 7 and 7 Pro include a built-in VPN via Google One, though this is listed for both phones as something that’s coming soon. Both phones will offer Face Unlock along with Fingerprint Unlock. For more on the new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, be sure to review the spec pages for both on Google’s website. Again, both models are available for preorder starting today with the Pixel 7 priced at $599 and the 7 Pro at $899.

For more on what was shown during the Made by Google ’22 presentation, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including the reveal of Google’s new Tensor G2 chip, and the unveiling of the Google Pixel Watch with built-in Fitbit.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

  Shacknews
    reply
    October 6, 2022 9:07 AM

    Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro revealed, starting at $599

    the_doctor
      reply
      October 6, 2022 9:19 AM

      built in VPN -- lol, wow. privacy concerns! hope you can turn it off.

      I do use the google fi VPN feature a lot for sketchy wifi and such on travel, it's a great feature, but this sounds...darker.

    Gnowknayme
      reply
      October 6, 2022 10:23 AM

      I really like what they're planning to do with the Pixel Tablet where they're including a dock that turns it into a big Nest Hub.

