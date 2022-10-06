Google Tensor G2 chip introduced during Made by Google '22 The new line of Google Pixel smartphones and products will feature this new mobile chip, said to feature improved machine learning and processing.

The Made by Google ’22 presentation this week gave us a unique look at Google’s new line of upcoming Pixel, Watch, and further products. One such reveal during the event was the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is the company’s new mobile chip. It will be utilized throughout many of Google’s latest upcoming products, such as the latest version of the Google Pixel smartphone and the new Google Pixel Watch.

The Google Tensor G2 chip was introduced very early in the Made by Google ’22 presentation on October 6, 2022. This new system-on-a-chip will serve as the foundation for many of Google’s upcoming mobile device technologies. Much like previous versions of the Tensor, it’s said to feature a sophisticated array that allows for machine learning as users utilize devices to best suit their everyday needs. It will also feature stronger processing power for similar amounts of energy in comparison to previous generations of the mobile chip.

The Google Tensor G2 chip's features will supposedly allow for some of the best security on a smartphone yet.

Source: Google

The Google Tensor G2 chip led up to the reveal of the new Google Pixel Watch, which is Google’s latest answer to Apple products, such as the comparable Apple Watch. Revealed on October 6 for ordering, the Google Pixel Watch features the Tensor G2. It would seem that the Google Pixel 7 will also utilize new generations of the Google Tensor chips. Machine learning aids various features in Google’s devices, such as health features, screening your sleep patterns such as coughing and snoring to aid in healthy decisions.

Google products featuring the Tensor G2 chip will be available for pre-order soon. Stay tuned for more details regarding the Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and further products being revealed at the Made by Google ’22 presentation.