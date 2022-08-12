Evening Reading - August 12, 2022

Greetings, Spider-fans and true believers! I'm swinging in with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

For tonight, let's focus on some of the stories we missed during the THQ Nordic Showcase.

The future of THQ Nordic is looking quite bright.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Peacemaker auditions

Bald Eagle pair giving looks. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/u9AjaatvZ8 — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) August 12, 2022

Auditions for the role of Eagley are getting intense.

The past, present, and future of bricks

LEGO is building up to its 90th anniversary with a rare inside look at the company's Danish headquarters.

Eight years? Really?

This year, the big outrage in pop culture is the cancelation of Batgirl. Eight years ago, video games faced something similar when fans were treated to an exciting demo that turned out to be a collaboration between Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Norman Reedus. Just as everyone got excited about the full PT project... well... it didn't happen.

Eight years later, we still wonder what might have been. So does GDT.

Rumbleverse: Week 1

Let's check in on the first week of Iron Galaxy's new battle royale!

Rumbleverse:



Was having trouble getting good combos off high wallsplats where ground attacks wouldn't reach. I think air grabs/specials are the answer pic.twitter.com/4dAAhTlsyj — RIZE | GriffyBones @ Summer Jam (@GriffyBones) August 12, 2022

Ker-splatting other players on the wall has proven a popular tactic and it's one that has spread throughout the game.

Grapplers can do a lot of things, but they can't swim.

Some SUPER cheap @Rumbleverse tech, for some reason doing an air Vicious with the Street Sign onto a bouncy surface builds INSANE momentum instantly, leading to a huge AOE unblockable that does like 1000 base damage (without red pots)



I was told about this by @Stryker_FGC pic.twitter.com/l4fi4PRvnn — Mustard (@PNDMustard) August 13, 2022

Don't "STOP" what you're doing, Mustard!

I may be an old-school wrestling fan, but I don't remember chairs ever being able to do that.

So excited to be back in Grapital City that I decided to give FREE swimming lessons to these guys during my epic 24hr stream!!! LMAO @Rumbleverse pic.twitter.com/k9WRXyjA1M — i be streamin (@Dees4Ever) August 12, 2022

Some real Hancock vibes going here.

And lastly...

Boingy boingy boingy!

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Hotfix, we look at a game that surprisingly hasn't seen a lot of speedruns yet: the single-player Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The target time is currently at 3:55:00, so let's see if Halqery can crack it.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

The Shaquille O'Neal advice column didn't go where I expected it to.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Guess who's back!

Tonight in video game music

From GameChops Radio, get down with this funky album filled with mixes from some of the best games from the 1990s.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of August! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!