Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Evening Reading - August 12, 2022

Things we missed from the THQ Nordic Showcase, Week 1 of Rumbleverse, P.T.: 8 years later, and more on this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Greetings, Spider-fans and true believers! I'm swinging in with another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

For tonight, let's focus on some of the stories we missed during the THQ Nordic Showcase.

The future of THQ Nordic is looking quite bright.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Peacemaker auditions

Auditions for the role of Eagley are getting intense.

The past, present, and future of bricks

LEGO is building up to its 90th anniversary with a rare inside look at the company's Danish headquarters.

Eight years? Really?

This year, the big outrage in pop culture is the cancelation of Batgirl. Eight years ago, video games faced something similar when fans were treated to an exciting demo that turned out to be a collaboration between Hideo Kojima, Guillermo del Toro, and Norman Reedus. Just as everyone got excited about the full PT project... well... it didn't happen.

Eight years later, we still wonder what might have been. So does GDT.

Rumbleverse: Week 1

Let's check in on the first week of Iron Galaxy's new battle royale!

Ker-splatting other players on the wall has proven a popular tactic and it's one that has spread throughout the game.

Grapplers can do a lot of things, but they can't swim.

Don't "STOP" what you're doing, Mustard!

I may be an old-school wrestling fan, but I don't remember chairs ever being able to do that.

Hancock Throws Whale Into The Ocean GIFfrom Hancock GIFs

Some real Hancock vibes going here.

And lastly...

Boingy boingy boingy!

Nothing but the Hotfix

For this week's Hotfix, we look at a game that surprisingly hasn't seen a lot of speedruns yet: the single-player Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The target time is currently at 3:55:00, so let's see if Halqery can crack it.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

The Shaquille O'Neal advice column didn't go where I expected it to.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Guess who's back!

Tonight in video game music

From GameChops Radio, get down with this funky album filled with mixes from some of the best games from the 1990s.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this second weekend of August! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola