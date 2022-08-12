AEW Fight Forever will be playable for the first time at Gamescom 2022 The attendees at Gamescom in Germany will have first crack at what All-Elite Wrestling and Yuke's upcoming game has in store for them.

All-Elite Wrestling is firmly establishing itself as a worthy and less problematic competitor to WWE with every week, pay-per-view, and even. The stars of Tony Khan’s promotion have been delivering a strong product, and it’s all coming to a new video game soon. We’ve known about AEW Fight Forever for a while in various announcements and teases, but it looks like those going to Gamescom will get to see for themselves how the game plays. Its first-ever demo will debut at the gaming event in Cologne, Germany.

THQ Nordic announced the upcoming demo of AEW Fight Forever during the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase on August 12, 2022. During the showcase, we got an all-new trailer for what kind of action we can expect in AEW Fight Forever, but the real news came after the trailer. It was there that the showcase’s hosts announced that AEW Fight Forever would be playable for the first time during Gamescom 2022, which takes place this month from August 24 to August 28, 2022.

This is a big step for AEW Fight Forever, being the first time the game will be playable to the public. Up until now, we’ve only had rumors, teases, and trailers, so Yuke’s showing off a playable build of the game is quite promising. Yuke’s picked up some good developing talent for this game, including the director of WWE No Mercy. It’s been said several times and was reiterated during the THQ Nordic Showcase 2022 trailer that the team is going for an arcade wrestling approach akin to the likes of WCW vs NOW and similar classic wrestling games. With crossplay also teased, it seems like it’s going to be easy to get together with friends to play.

AEW Fight Forever will feature arcade wrestling gameplay and over-the-top action featuring weapons and minigames.

Source: THQ Nordic

If you’re going to Gamescom 2022 in Cologne, Germany, it sounds like you’re going to want to make it over to THQ Nordic’s booth if you want to play the first public build of AEW Fight Forever. We're still waiting on details such as release date, so stay tuned. In the meantime, be sure to check out the rest of our coverage from the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.