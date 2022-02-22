All Elite Wrestling will have cross-platform play according to Kenny Omega Omega also teases a potential new character reveal sometime soon.

In a recent interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega, professional wrestler and co-Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, shared a few juicy details about the soon-to-be-released AEW console game.

Notably, Omega confirms AEW will offer cross-platform play along with a variety of different game modes.

“We have a lot of match types, game modes, there is going to be cross-platform and an online component where you can create your own lobby and things like that and have fun with friends, the ability to defend belts. Plenty of ways to interact with people in different ways to build a community and interact with people and have fun,” Omega told Wrestling Observer Radio.

Not only can you look forward to cross-platform play in AEW, but Omega also teases a possible character reveal in the interview along with the promise of showing more of where the team is currently at with the game.

“We’re working on our next presentation. We’re working non-stop, around the clock, on this game. There are a lot of deadlines we’re trying to reach. We don’t ever want to keep anyone in the dark completely and it’s been quite some time since we’ve had an actual update, not just information, but we want to be able to show people something. I would expect, hopefully, to have something prepared for people, to show, very soon.”

Kenny Omega confirms the team is working on their next presentation for AEW with a potential new character reveal.

How soon is very soon? Omega makes no promises, but hints that fans may be able to see more of AEW at the next pay-per-view or pay-per-week event.

“I don’t want to promise at the pay-per-view or the pay-per-view week, but we were hoping to possibly show a little more of where we’re at and progression and reveal possibly a new character. It is coming along.”

The news is undoubtedly exciting for those looking forward to the release of AEW as it sounds like development is chugging along nicely. It’s also nice to hear confirmation of cross-platform play, and that AEW will offer a number of different match types and game modes.

At present moment, AEW is being developed by Yuke’s who previously worked on WWE SmackDown games as well as 2K’s WWE games up until 2019 when they parted ways. Not only is Yuke’s involved, but the game is also being headed by former WWF No Mercy director Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita.

All in all, it will be interesting to see more of Yuke’s work with AEW, and we look forward to more updates regarding where Yuke’s is at with the game’s development, along with other character reveals in the future.

AEW has a 2022 release window, but a set release date has yet to be confirmed. For more on AEW, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including one where we go over which three former WWE stars AEW should pick up from WWE’s 2021 releases.