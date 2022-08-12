Watch the THQ Nordic Showcase 2022 here What's on the horizon from publisher THQ Nordic? Watch Friday's showcase right here to get the big announcements as they're made.

THQ Nordic held its first showcase a while back and the publisher believes it went to well, it's back for more. The THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 is set to air on Friday and will feature a number of major announcements, new reveals, exciting updates, and more from across the publisher's library of properties. We're naturally going to watch it here at Shacknews and we'd love for you to watch along with us.

Watch the THQ Nordic Showcase 2022 here

The THQ Nordic Showcase will air on Friday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET. It will be viewable on the THQ Nordic Twitch channel and the THQ Nordic YouTube channel. If you'd like to keep it right here on Shacknews, we have a helpful embed above that should go live as soon as it's showtime.

There are not many specific confirmations on what the THQ Nordic Showcase will feature. The THQ Nordic Twitter account does hint at reveals surrounding SpongeBob SquarePants and Destroy All Humans just to name a few franchises. It should also be noted that the teaser for AEW: Fight Forever, which was released last week, stated that new gameplay would debut during today's presentation.

Shacknews will watch today's show along with everybody else, so be sure to come back for any major breaking news. We'll have the big stories from the THQ Nordic Showcase as they arise.