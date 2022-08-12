Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 12: CD Projekt RED turns 10

It feels like just yesterday that CD Projekt RED came along and released a breathtaking adventure called The Witcher. It has now been ten full years and The Witcher is a big-time video game franchise while Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable after getting over a few (okay, many) launch hurdles. It's now time to celebrate the publisher's tenth anniversary, so check out deals on Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher games across Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, the Humble Store, and other storefronts.

Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is out and you can save a few bucks by grabbing it from Green Man Gaming. GamesPlanet has added to its Summer Sale. A new Resident Evil Humble Bundle is now available. Plus, you can still pick up StarCraft Remastered for free, courtesy of Prime Gaming.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical's Summer Sale is underway! Receive rewards for every $10 you spend up to $50, which range from additional discounts to free games! Visit Fanatical for more information.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GamesPlanet's Summer Sale is underway! 24 hour flash sales are happening right now, so head over to GamesPlanet for the latest deals!

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season Two, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay more than the average $8.07 to get The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Pay $11 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. These activate on Steam, but a VR headset is required to play Saints & Sinners.

Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.