Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 12: CD Projekt RED turns 10

It feels like just yesterday that CD Projekt RED came along and released a breathtaking adventure called The Witcher. It has now been ten full years and The Witcher is a big-time video game franchise while Cyberpunk 2077 is finally playable after getting over a few (okay, many) launch hurdles. It's now time to celebrate the publisher's tenth anniversary, so check out deals on Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher games across Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, the Humble Store, and other storefronts.
Elsewhere, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is out and you can save a few bucks by grabbing it from Green Man Gaming. GamesPlanet has added to its Summer Sale. A new Resident Evil Humble Bundle is now available. Plus, you can still pick up StarCraft Remastered for free, courtesy of Prime Gaming.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming until 8/31 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 - FREE until 8/18
- CD Projekt RED Anniversary Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
Fanatical
Fanatical's Summer Sale is underway! Receive rewards for every $10 you spend up to $50, which range from additional discounts to free games! Visit Fanatical for more information.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.59 (21% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Ubisoft] - $22.19 (63% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Ubisoft] - $9.29 (69% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- John Wick Hex [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $5.74 (77% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Big Con [Steam] - $5.99 (60% off)
Gamebillet
- Two Point Campus [Steam] - $31.48 (21% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Deathloop [Steam] - $23.95 (60% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $26.29 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $31.19 (56% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $20.99 (48% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (53% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.90 (40% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus [Steam] - $10.99 (73% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire [Steam] - $8.49 (79% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition [Steam] - $11.60 (71% off)
- Trials Rising [Ubisoft] - $4.44 (82% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
GamesPlanet
GamesPlanet's Summer Sale is underway! 24 hour flash sales are happening right now, so head over to GamesPlanet for the latest deals!
- Ghostwire: Tokyo [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- South of the Circle [Steam] - $9.99 (23% off)
- Fallout 76 [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.60 (84% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- The Witcher Enhanced Edition - $1.49 (85% off)
- Shadow Warrior 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Loop Hero - $4.94 (67% off)
- Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection - $16.49 (67% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $23.25 (30% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.19 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pillars of Eternity Definitive Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $5.43 (80% off)
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 - $1.99 (80% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
Use the promo code AUGUST15 to get 15% off a regular retail price game. Restrictions apply.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered [Steam] - $50.99 (15% off)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $34.57 (42% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $50.39 (37% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $33.53 (44% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.89 (57% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $17.28 (42% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $34.40 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil, and Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1. Pay $10 or more to also receive Resident Evil 0, Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition, and Resident Evil 6. Pay $30 or more to also receive Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season Two, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay more than the average $8.07 to get The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Pay $11 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. These activate on Steam, but a VR headset is required to play Saints & Sinners.
Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.
- Co-op Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunters Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Online [Epic] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- World War Z: Aftermath [Steam] - $24.79 (38% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Epic] - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Co-op Sale.
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Female Heroes Sale
- Life is Strange: True Colors [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (67% off)
- Celeste [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Female Heroes Sale.
- Snowrunner Premium Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- EA Originals Sale
- GRID Legends - $26.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Originals Sale.
Ubisoft
- Far Cry 6 - $24.00 (60% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $7.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $34.99 (30% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands - $44.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- THQ Nordic Publisher Sale
- Biomutant - $19.79 (67% off)
- Wreckfest - $11.99 (60% off)
- Expeditions: Rome - $29.69 (34% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.19 (67% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam THQ Nordic Publisher Sale.
- Capcom Fighting Game Sale
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.33 (52% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - $24.79 (38% off)
- Ghosts 'N Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $4.79 (84% off)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 - $7.49 (70% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $7.99 (80% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Capcom Fighting Game Sale.
- DC Lucky 13 Sale
- Batman: Arkham Collection - $8.99 (85% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $5.99 (85% off)
- Injustice 2 Legendary Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Scribblenauts Unmasked - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam DC Lucky 13 Sale.
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter - $9.99 (50% off)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina - $32.49 (35% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sable - $14.99 (40% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- Mortal Shell - $11.99 (60% off)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $9.89 (67% off)
- Parkasaurus - $9.99 (60% off)
- Medieval Dynasty - $24.49 (30% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $4.94 (67% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 12: CD Projekt RED turns 10