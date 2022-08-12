South Park Digital Studios teases new game at end of THQ Nordic Showcase THQ Nordic wrapped up their showcase with an exciting teaser of 25 games left to be revealed, including a new South Park game.

The THQ Nordic Showcase on August 12 featured a wealth of games across a variety of genres. With events often ending on one last, big announcement, viewers were eager to see what would wrap up the THQ Showcase. As it turns out, THQ has a lot left that they’ve yet to show, 25 games to be exact.

Among this information, it was teased that a brand new South Park game is in development as emphasized by the showing of a frame with South Park Digital Studios in it. Now, that doesn’t tell us much of anything in terms of what sort of game is in development.

For example, whether it’s a remake of an older game, a follow-up to some of the previously released South Park games, or something entirely new. With that being said, we’re definitely eager to learn more about what this South Park game is, along with what other exciting developments there are to be found in the 25 games THQ has yet to formally announce.

Something interesting about the new South Park game teased today is that it comes from THQ Nordic, while previously released South Park games like South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: Fractured But Whole were published by Ubisoft.

Furthermore, the publishing rights for South Park: The Stick of Truth were acquired from THQ by Ubisoft back when THQ was filing for bankruptcy in 2012. At the time, Ubisoft not only acquired the publishing rights for Stick of Truth, but also THQ Montreal. Of course, there are plenty of South Park IPs that came out prior to THQ Nordic and Ubisoft such as 1998’s South Park on N64 which was published by Acclaim Entertainment.

In the past, THQ had acquired IPs from Acclaim such as Juiced, so it stands to reason that THQ could be in a position to potentially foster a remake of the N64 title. This is all speculation and hypothesizing from our end of course, as we find today’s announcement extremely interesting.

And, regardless of what the new South Park game turns out to be, we can’t wait to find out more about it and eventually, hopefully, play it ourselves. What are your thoughts? What sort of game do you think is in development, and do you find it interesting that THQ Nordic will be the publisher on this new South Park game instead of Ubisoft? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on what was shown during the THQ Nordic Showcase today, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including the announcement of a reimagined Alone in the Dark, and the reveal of sci-fi RTS Tempest Rising from 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks.