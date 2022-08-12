Tempest Rising is an upcoming sci-fi RTS from 3D Realms & Slipgate Ironworks 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks are working with 2B Games to bring a new real-time strategy sci-fi game, published by THQ Nordic.

Real-time strategy is a genre of gaming that has largely fallen by the wayside. Where once PC gaming was awash with various fast-clicking wargames in which players amassed their faction and its units and resources against either AI or other players, it’s now a much more seldom-explored genre pushed by only a handful of new games here and there. We’re getting what looks like another good one from, of all places, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks though. THQ Nordic joined them in unveiling their new RTS IP, Tempest Rising.

3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and THQ Nordic shared the reveal of Tempest Rising during the THQ Nordic Showcase on August 12, 2022. Tempest Rising harkens back to the best days of the real-time strategy gaming genre and wears its inspirations on its sleeve. Set in a sci-fi alternate universe, players take on the role of factions that engage in large-scale battle. Players will build bases, produce units, gather resources, and bring the fight to their foes, gunning down their troops and annihilating their bases with a multitude of armaments.

THQ Nordic, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks, and 2B Games are pulling out all the stops to capture the feeling of intense real-time strategy sci-fi combat in Tempest Rising.

Source: THQ Nordic

Tempest Rising has big Command & Conquer vibes to it. Taking place in a top-down isometric view, the building layouts, unit styles, and various weaponry and ordinance in play look like something Westwood Studios would make if it was still firing on all cylinders today. Of course, it still has 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks trademark grittiness to it. The latter in particular has been responsible for quite a few interesting games, including sci-fi hack-and-slash Ghostrunner and fantasy-fiction FPS Graven. That said, this is Slipgate’s first major foray into real-time strategy, and it’s looking quite good.

Tempest Rising is slated to launch sometime in 2023, so it will be some time before we get to play this one. Check out further news from the THQ Nordic Showcase and stay tuned for further details on Tempest Rising right here at Shacknews.