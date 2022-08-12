Shack Chat: What is your favorite Spider-Man picture?

Insomniac Games’ impeccable 2018 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man, has finally arrived on PC, bringing Peter Parker’s fight against the Sinister 6 to a new platform. It’s a glorious time for fans of the sensational web-slinger and it brings us to this week’s Shack Chat. There are a lot of pictures of Spider-Man, but which one is the best? The Shack Staff opines on the situation with answers below that would make even J.J. Jameson weep in joy. Check it out!

Question: What is your favorite Spider-Man picture?

Insomniac gets Spider-Man memes - Ozzie Mejia, Friendly Neighborhood Senior Editor

Throughout the lead-up to Spider-Man's arrival on PlayStation 4, Insomniac showed that it understood exactly what it was dealing with. In today's modern age, when you work with something like Spider-Man, that includes working with all of the memes that go along with him. That's why I got a big kick out of Insomniac co-opting this meme from the 60's Spider-Man series to celebrate the PS4 game going gold. It was simple, it was good for a few laughs, and it showed that Insomniac got what makes the wall-crawler fun.

Turning people into dinosaurs – TJ Denzer wants to turn people into Shacknews readers

Okay, so this is a bit of a cheat. It’s not a Spider-Man centered photo, but it is a Spider-Man interaction, and the one I think of most when I think of Spider-Man. Sauron was a physician and scientist who was turned into a humanoid pteranodon mutant. His schtick? He wants to turn other humans into dinosaur-like beings. Why? Because he does, that’s why.

The funniest part is that Spider-Man, another science-inclined fellow, calls Sauron out on his strange scheme. He claims that if Sauron would only use his genius for good, he could do great things like cure cancer. But Sauron doesn’t want to cure cancer. He wants to turn people into dinosaurs and that’s that. It’s such a funny interaction in Marvel comics and I can’t help but have a good laugh every time I see it.

Spider-Man pointing meme, but make it real - Sam Chandler misses Tobey

Nothing cheers me up more than seeing someone use the Spider-Man pointing meme. Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man. It’s a classic. Sometimes, those partial to a bit of tomfoolery even add in extra Spider-Men to make the now-memified snippet from the ‘60s cartoon even better!

But what really brings a tear of joy to my eye is seeing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland recreating the iconic photo. Look at them! They’re all even in their own Spidey suits. I’m sure even a photo like this would warm the heart of J. Jonah Jameson.

Tobey Maguire - Bill Lavoy, Secretly Likes Spider-Man Movies

Okay, so as much as I don’t enjoy superhero movies, I’ve actually been a fan of almost every Spider-Man movie starting with the Tobey Maguire ones. Some of them are dumb, some are cringy, and I love them just the same. Part of that is that I’m just a sucker for Spider-Man content, and another is that sometimes that ridiculousness is all I need for a solid laugh. Like when Tobey Maguire cries, I bust a gut. Dude just looks funny bawling his eyes out.

Bully Spider-Man from Spider-Man 3 - Morgan Shaver, Fan of Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi

I chose the infamous Bully Spider-Man from Spider-Man 3, any still image from that scene I’d say are among my favorite images of Spider-Man. The older Spider-Man movies directed by Sam Raimi and starring Tobey Maguire are my favorites in general, and I feel nostalgic for them for many reasons. One of those reasons is that at the time, there weren’t a ton of other Marvel or big Blockbuster type superhero movies for it to compete with. There was more hype around just the Spider-Man films themselves, and more people to share that excitement with. I still remember how many people there were getting excited about seeing Spider-Man 2 or 3 in theaters, and how novel something like that was at the time. It, like Bully Spider-Man, is forever burned in my brain and honestly, I don’t mind.

Many Spider-Men Pointing - Asif Khan, demands more pictures of Spider-Man

My pick is better than Sam’s because it has more Spider-Men.

Those are our picks for best pictures of Spider-Man. What about you? What makes you bang on your news desk and demand more? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty section below!