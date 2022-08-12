Wreckreation is a new open-world sandbox racing game from creators of Burnout & NFS Wreckreation lets you create your own courses in a large MixWorld sandbox, customize your vehicles, race with friends in PvP splitscreen multiplayer, and more.

If you’ve been looking for a new racing game to play, you’re in luck as an incredibly interesting looking one was announced during the THQ Nordic Showcase called Wreckreation. The game is being developed by Three Fields Entertainment (Dangerous Driving, Danger Zone) which boasts a team consisting of Burnout and Need for Speed series creators, and features open-world sandbox course creation.

Not only can you build your own courses to race on, you can also build courses online alongside your friends as the game offers both singleplayer and PvP splitscreen multiplayer options. While racing on your own custom course sounds like a blast in and of itself, the game amps things up even further with action-packed stunt and crash opportunities as well.

Wreckreation is the home of your very own MixWorld, a 400 square kilometers big racing realm that is yours to create, shape - and wreck. Developed by Three Fields Entertainment, a team consisting of Burnout and Need for Speed series creators, Wreckreation was designed to be the ultimate open-world sandbox experience for driving and racing fans alike.



A complete world of your own design or designed together with your friends online. In Wreckreation you can continually strive to outrace, out-stunt or even out-crash yourself and the rest of the world on courses and tracks designed by you or your friends. But yours will probably be better anyway.

© Three Fields Entertainment, THQ Nordic

Digging deeper through the press release, other features are highlighted such as vehicle customization, old-school FM Radio stations to listen to, as well as the option to stream songs from your Premium Spotify playlists. To make racing and competing against friends even more fun, Wreckreation will also let you tailor things like events and game rules to your liking.

Set records seven different ways on every road you drive: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash, and the more traditional Time.

Vacant Lots: Empty areas you’ll discover throughout your Kingdom. An opportunity to build structures that inform game design and experience beyond the structure’s footprint.

Huge game world, the MixWorld, that you design from free camera view. Place jumps, loops, obstacles, construct tracks, and off-road, and much more.

Pimp my ride - Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors - you name it, you can customize it. All available from the beginning!

Wreckreation offers its own, old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels as well as the option to stream your favorite Premium Spotify playlist.

You have the power to control gameplay! Create events and set the rules.

© Three Fields Entertainment, THQ Nordic

All in all, Wreckreation sounds like something for racing game fans to look forward to, particularly those that prefer more of an arcade-style racing game as opposed to a serious racing sim. It also sounds like it’ll be a fun game to play with friends with not just the customization options on offer, but being able to tailor events and rules as well.

For more on Wreckreation, be sure to check out the announcement trailer, and for more on what else was shown during the THQ Nordic Showcase, also be sure to read through our coverage on games like the announcement of a new “reimagination” of Alone in the Dark.