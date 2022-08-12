Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 12: PlayStation Summer Sale last call

It's the last call for the PlayStation Summer Sale. This is the last week to pick up the best from the first-party PlayStation Studios (including Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7), and many of the best third-party games at a substantial discount. Once this sale's over, who knows when some of these titles will see their prices slashed like this again?
Over at Xbox, the Action RPG Sale continues for one more week and is joined by the best from THQ Nordic and some of the top indie survival (and survival adjacent) games. Plus, it's CD Projekt RED's 10th anniversary, so look for discounts on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Calico - FREE!
- Relicta - FREE!
- The King of Fighters 15 [Xbox Series X] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Cyberpunk 2077 [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Action RPG Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Action RPG Sale.
- THQ Nordic Sale
- Wreckfest Complete Edition - $22.49 (55% off)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated - $14.99 (50% off)
- Spellforce 3 Reforced Complete Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $19.99 (50% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $17.99 (55% off)
- More from the Xbox THQ Nordic Sale.
- ID@Xbox Survival Sale
- Subnautica: Below Zero [Xbox Series X] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $48.99 (30% off)
- Surviving the Aftermath - $20.99 (30% off)
- Below - $9.99 (60% off)
- Aztech Forgotten Gods - $20.99 (30% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remasterd Trilogy - $19.99 (85% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $9.99 (60% off)
- Nidhogg 2 - $5.99 (60% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Survival Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Summer Sale: Part 2
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.49 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- F1 22 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $14.99 (70% off)
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.24 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown + DLC Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Video Game Collection - $23.09 (67% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.49 (66% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- United Label Anniversary Sale
- Roki - $6.79 (66% off)
- Tails of Iron - $12.49 (50% off)
- Eldest Souls - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spike Chunsoft Publisher Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES nirvanA Initiative - $47.99 (20% off)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - $7.99 (80% off)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition - $10.49 (30% off)
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp - $13.99 (30% off)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate - $13.99 (30% off)
- Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World - $29.99 (50% off)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH - $13.99 (60% off)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE - $13.99 (60% off)
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story - $11.99 (60% off)
- STEINS;GATE 0 - $11.99 (60% off)
- STEINS;GATE My Darling's Embrace - $11.99 (60% off)
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World - $14.99 (70% off)
- STEINS;GATE ELITE - $23.99 (60% off)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 - $2.24 (85% off)
- Research and Destroy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Axiom Verge 2 - $14.99 (25% off)
- Bugsnax - $18.74 (25% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Cozy Grove - $9.65 (35% off)
- The House of the Dead Remake - $19.99 (20% off)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina - $32.49 (35% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Skatebird - $12.99 (35% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- Destroy All Humans - $23.99 (40% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $23.99 (40% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Darksiders 3 - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $2.39 (80% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 12: PlayStation Summer Sale last call