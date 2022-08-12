Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 12: PlayStation Summer Sale last call

This is your last chance to pick up some first-party PlayStation titles that don't go on sale very often.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
PlayStation
1

It's the last call for the PlayStation Summer Sale. This is the last week to pick up the best from the first-party PlayStation Studios (including Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7), and many of the best third-party games at a substantial discount. Once this sale's over, who knows when some of these titles will see their prices slashed like this again?

Swimming in Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West
Source: PlayStation

Over at Xbox, the Action RPG Sale continues for one more week and is joined by the best from THQ Nordic and some of the top indie survival (and survival adjacent) games. Plus, it's CD Projekt RED's 10th anniversary, so look for discounts on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola