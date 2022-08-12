Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 12: PlayStation Summer Sale last call

It's the last call for the PlayStation Summer Sale. This is the last week to pick up the best from the first-party PlayStation Studios (including Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7), and many of the best third-party games at a substantial discount. Once this sale's over, who knows when some of these titles will see their prices slashed like this again?

Horizon Forbidden West

Source: PlayStation

Over at Xbox, the Action RPG Sale continues for one more week and is joined by the best from THQ Nordic and some of the top indie survival (and survival adjacent) games. Plus, it's CD Projekt RED's 10th anniversary, so look for discounts on Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.