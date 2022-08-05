Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Evening Reading - August 5, 2022 (EVO 2022 edition)

EVO 2022 has begun, League of Legends has reworked a Champion, The Acclaimed burns Vince McMahon, and more highlight this Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Hello, everyone in the fighting game world and beyond! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And, because it's the weekend, go find yourself something to play!

Around the gaming horn

Udyr is getting a major rework in League of Legends. Here's a trailer to get you hyped, while the League of Legends website gets you up to speed.

Here's a quick recap of the Square Enix news from the past month.

And check out a graphics comparison between Pac-Man World Re-PAC and its predecessor.

Lastly, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl continues to add to its roster. Here's a look at Hugh Neutron!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Scenes from EVO 2022

Only one place to start this week, as we hit the realm of electronic sports.

The doors are open!

Flex on 'em, Ryan Hart!

Speaking of wacky controllers...

At that point, you hope the dried blood jams the buttons.

What was that? You're looking for even more wacky controllers? Here you go!

LI JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

Ketchup and Mustard back in action!

Falco looks like he shrunk a few inches.

The KOF 15 news slowly spreads from word of mouth at the venue.

Total Domination happening in Strive.

Seven actual golden letters in Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

Perfect Legend living up to his name over at Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

We go back to Ryan Hart, as he gives us some Aegis Reflector shenanigans in Street Fighter.

Even old school classics like The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match can have EVO moments.

THE POP-OFFS ARE BACK!

And finally...

We're proud of you, TJ!

Prey for Mercy

Dan was a friend of Weekend Confirmed back in the day and we congratulate him on his big movie premiering today.

Highlights from the COD League Championship Weekend

Back to electronic sports!

It's been a wild one already and there are still two days left to go!

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're doing it for dognose this week, as we spotlight the latest episode of AIMBOT. Watch Waifu run through all of the Left 4 Dead 2 campaigns solo with a target time of 2:40:00.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Theme park coasters don't run on Diesel Power, champ.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Was I going to put anybody else other than The Acclaimed here? Seriously?

EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!

Tonight in video game music

For this special EVO edition of this feature, let's join the SNK Sound Team for this special session.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of August! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Hello, Meet Lola