Evening Reading - August 5, 2022 (EVO 2022 edition)

Hello, everyone in the fighting game world and beyond! I'm back for yet another round of news, memes, and entertainment. This is the Friday edition of Evening Reading!

Udyr is getting a major rework in League of Legends. Here's a trailer to get you hyped, while the League of Legends website gets you up to speed.

Here's a quick recap of the Square Enix news from the past month.

And check out a graphics comparison between Pac-Man World Re-PAC and its predecessor.

Lastly, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl continues to add to its roster. Here's a look at Hugh Neutron!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Scenes from EVO 2022

Only one place to start this week, as we hit the realm of electronic sports.

The doors to #Evo2022 are open!



Come on down and experience everything on the show floor.



The Evo Showcase begins at 10:00 AM so be sure you’re here and ready for the excitement! pic.twitter.com/RIbar4HgcX — EVO (@EVO) August 5, 2022

The doors are open!

Had to flex 😊 pic.twitter.com/Ntq5z7NErV — Ryan Hart (@RyanJosephHart) August 6, 2022

Flex on 'em, Ryan Hart!

This is the heat death of the universe if the FGC doesn’t improve controller rules. #EVO2022 pic.twitter.com/RwNK8wVAAF — CLG RB | ApologyMan @ Evo (@ApologyMan) August 6, 2022

Speaking of wacky controllers...

You sit down to play and you see your opponent pull a chainsaw as his controller



Wyd? pic.twitter.com/vYLl4UEfDB — NASR | Adel 🔜 #EVO2022 (@Bigbird_fgc) August 5, 2022

At that point, you hope the dried blood jams the buttons.

What was that? You're looking for even more wacky controllers? Here you go!

Seeing @thisislijoe back in action @EVO after 3 years is fucking WILD! GO JOE!!!! pic.twitter.com/TG3CvWQQW8 — DJ~PRS 🐉 EVO (@jdjprs) August 5, 2022

LI JoJo's Bizarre Adventure!

Ketchup and Mustard back in action!

They say no Smash at EVO but I just ran into Falco pic.twitter.com/UPxXCLZXtf — VikkiKitty 🔜 #MVSEVO (@VikkiKitty) August 5, 2022

Falco looks like he shrunk a few inches.

We were filming when the KoF 15 news dropped, watch @Kizzie_Kay find out pic.twitter.com/LU0hsF5II4 — Panda (@PandaGlobal) August 5, 2022

The KOF 15 news slowly spreads from word of mouth at the venue.

Total Domination happening in Strive.

Seven actual golden letters in Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

Perfect Legend living up to his name over at Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate.

We go back to Ryan Hart, as he gives us some Aegis Reflector shenanigans in Street Fighter.

Even old school classics like The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Match can have EVO moments.

THE POP-OFFS ARE BACK!

And finally...

Came out 4-2 in #MK11. Last set was damn close in a 3-2 finish, but he knew the Kollector match up just well enough. Not even sad. It was a exhilarating run and a good start to my #EVO2022. Whole bunch of interviews and then Guilty Gear Strive pools this evening!!! 💪😤 https://t.co/ntNOnLanIV — TJ Denzer @ #EVO2022 (@JohnnyChugs) August 5, 2022

We're proud of you, TJ!

Prey for Mercy

PREY is out now on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (Worldwide). Comanche dub as well. It was a labor of love and we hope you love it. Enjoy! — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) August 5, 2022

Dan was a friend of Weekend Confirmed back in the day and we congratulate him on his big movie premiering today.

Highlights from the COD League Championship Weekend

Back to electronic sports!

You just knew it was coming... 🌊@SeattleSurge force Game 5 as they SURGE back in the Berlin Hardpoint!#DrownThemOut | #CDLChamps pic.twitter.com/QLUzZVfC8X — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) August 5, 2022

It's been a wild one already and there are still two days left to go!

Nothing but the Hotfix

We're doing it for dognose this week, as we spotlight the latest episode of AIMBOT. Watch Waifu run through all of the Left 4 Dead 2 campaigns solo with a target time of 2:40:00.

GDQ's Hotfix shows air every week and you can catch them all at the Games Done Quick Twitch account.

This week in Shaqnews

Theme park coasters don't run on Diesel Power, champ.

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Was I going to put anybody else other than The Acclaimed here? Seriously?

EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED!

Tonight in video game music

For this special EVO edition of this feature, let's join the SNK Sound Team for this special session.

That's your Evening Reading to send you into this first weekend of August! Keep the spirit of the classic Evening Reading alive by jumping into the comments about whatever you see here or whatever randomness you'd like to discuss. Join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. I'll see you all next week!