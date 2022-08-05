Persona 4 Arena Ultimax gets rollback netcode for PC & PS4 today Those who own Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PC and PlayStation 4 are jumping for joy at EVO 2022 following today's announcement. Switch owners, not so much.

Earlier this year, Atlus re-released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on a slew of new platforms. The publisher also promised that rollback netcode would come some of the game's platforms this summer. That summer date appears to be today. Announced during EVO 2022's opening day, Atlus announced that rollback netcode has been added to the game's PC and PlayStation 4 versions.

Originally announced prior to the game's release back in March, rollback netcode is now available through a new update on the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. It should be noted that Steam users will need to manually opt-in to the corresponding open beta in order to enable rollback netcode. It does not appear that PlayStation users need to take those same steps. Also, if you're on the Nintendo Switch version, it doesn't look like rollback netcode was deployed there, nor does it look like it's even on its way. The Switch version was not mentioned in today's reveal, nor was it named in the original March announcement, so Switch owners probably shouldn't be holding their breath right now.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax's re-release was first announced during The Game Awards pre-show in December and was released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch back on March 17. It first released back in 2014 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, where we judged it as a perfectly competent anime fighter with an exciting story. You're invited to step into the Shacknews Wayback Machine and check out our original review.