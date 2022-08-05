Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax gets rollback netcode for PC & PS4 today

Those who own Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on PC and PlayStation 4 are jumping for joy at EVO 2022 following today's announcement. Switch owners, not so much.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Atlus
1

Earlier this year, Atlus re-released Persona 4 Arena Ultimax on a slew of new platforms. The publisher also promised that rollback netcode would come some of the game's platforms this summer. That summer date appears to be today. Announced during EVO 2022's opening day, Atlus announced that rollback netcode has been added to the game's PC and PlayStation 4 versions.

Originally announced prior to the game's release back in March, rollback netcode is now available through a new update on the PC and PlayStation 4 versions of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. It should be noted that Steam users will need to manually opt-in to the corresponding open beta in order to enable rollback netcode. It does not appear that PlayStation users need to take those same steps. Also, if you're on the Nintendo Switch version, it doesn't look like rollback netcode was deployed there, nor does it look like it's even on its way. The Switch version was not mentioned in today's reveal, nor was it named in the original March announcement, so Switch owners probably shouldn't be holding their breath right now.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax versus screen

Source: Steam

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax's re-release was first announced during The Game Awards pre-show in December and was released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Switch back on March 17. It first released back in 2014 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, where we judged it as a perfectly competent anime fighter with an exciting story. You're invited to step into the Shacknews Wayback Machine and check out our original review.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola