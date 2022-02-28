New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax will get rollback netcode on PS4 & PC post-launch

The fighting game is set to come to newer platforms in March, but will get rollback netcode this summer.
TJ Denzer
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is maybe one of the best collaborations ever created with Atlus’s amazing Persona franchise. Arc System Works and Atlas adapted the characters and narrative of Persona 4 into a proper and excellent fighting game that only got better with the addition of further characters, stories, and mechanics in the Ultimax expanded edition. Soon, P4AU is set to come to newer consoles, but Atlus also just confirmed that the game will be receiving rollback netcode post-launch this coming Summer.

Atlus made the announcement of rollback netcode coming to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax via the publisher's Twitter on February 28, 2022. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is set to come to PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam on March 16, 2022. However, Atlus shared that after launch, it would begin priority work on implementing rollback netcode for the game. This is major as the game’s re-release on new systems wasn’t originally set to feature rollback among its improvements. This should aid in creating a better online experience for all players.

Rollback netcode being a core feature of new fighting games has become somewhat of the norm. Since Guilty Gear Strive absolutely knocked it out of the park with its online play, pretty much every new fighting game release since has been sure to put rollback netcode front and center among their features, up to and including the recent and solid King of Fighters XV. It’s also one of the first questions players have been asking about when any new fighting game is announced. There was a lot of disappointment when Persona 4 Arena Ultimax didn’t look like it would have rollback upon initial announcement. However, a loud and passionate community has apparently convinced Atlus that the feature is desperately needed.

Either way, it looks like players looking forward to Persona 4 Arena Ultimax’s re-release can also look forward to rollback soon after the game launches. With the initial date set for March, but no date on rollback just yet, stay tuned for updates and details as they become available.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

