Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 5: Steam Survival Sale

The struggle to survive is real and Steam is embracing that this weekend with the Steam Survival Sale. This sale spotlights some of gaming's most intense survival adventures, including Rust, DayZ, The Long Dark, the Subnautica games, and many more. Pick one up and do your best to make it through the night.
Elsewhere, it's a good weekend to jump into some exciting games for free. Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend across the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. If you'd rather have something you can keep permanently and you're also an Amazon Prime member, head over to Prime Gaming. StarCraft Remastered is free all month! Just be sure to claim it before the end of August.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft Remastered - FREE from Prime Gaming until 8/31 (Amazon Prime membership required)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $29.99 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Unrailed! - FREE until 8/11
- Far Cry 6 - $23.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/7)
- Ubisoft Racing Sale
- Riders Republic - $23.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $3.99 (80% off)
- Trials Fusion - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Evolution Gold Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Crew 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Steep - $5.99 (80% off)
- Trackmania Turbo - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sine Mora Ex - $1.99 (80% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.49 (59% off)
- Sonic Origins [Steam] - $30.79 (23% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.19 (22% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $36.99 (26% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 3 [Steam] - $47.39 (21% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax [Steam] - $23.93 (20% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [Steam] - $39.98 (20% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
Gamebillet
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.69 (21% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn [Steam] - $25.00 (50% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise [Steam] - $22.49 (63% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin [Steam] - $25.99 (57% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $25.79 (57% off)
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles [Steam] - $21.44 (46% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection [Steam] - $17.37 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.44 (59% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $12.97 (57% off)
- More from the Gamebillet Capcom Publisher Sale.
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.95 (50% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $29.90 (40% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $10.98 (56% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition Year 4 [Ubisoft] - $53.09 (56% off)
- Uno [Ubisoft] - $3.53 (65% off)
Gamersgate
- Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition [Steam] - $59.98 (25% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $12.74 (75% off)
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries [Steam] - $15.07 (50% off)
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.44 (50% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $8.92 (40% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $8.69 (71% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $11.69 (61% off)
- Saints Row 4 Game of the Century Edition [Steam] - $5.39 (73% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition Plus [Steam] - $8.59 (57% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- Unreal Tournament GOTY Edition [Steam] - $0.74 (93% off)
GamesPlanet
GamesPlanet's Summer Sale is underway! 24 hour flash sales are happening right now, so head over to GamesPlanet for the latest deals!
- Dead Cells [Steam] - $12.99 (48% off)
- Shenmue 3 [Steam] - $4.99 (83% off)
- Find the full list of weekly deals on GamesPlanet.
GOG.com
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- Dead Cells: Road to the Sea - $23.25 (30% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning - $13.19 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - $9.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- PowerWash Simulator [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Dune: Spice Wars [Steam Early Access] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Sniper Elite 5 [Steam] - $37.49 (25% off)
- Neon White [Steam] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [Steam] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Jackbox Party Starter [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry [Steam] - $34.57 (42% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition [Steam] - $50.39 (37% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Resident Evil Village [Steam] - $26.10 (56% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $20.88 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection [Steam] - $8.61 (71% off)
- Dead Rising 4 [Steam] - $6.52 (78% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $25.80 (57% off)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.75 (58% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $17.28 (42% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ [Steam] - $5.16 (91% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [Ubisoft] - $12.90 (78% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [Ubisoft] - $6.88 (66% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season Two, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay more than the average $8.07 to get The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Pay $11 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. These activate on Steam, but a VR headset is required to play Saints & Sinners.
Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.
Pay $1 or more for Fireworks Simulator. Pay more than the average $11.18 to get Take Off: The Flight Simulator, TransOcean: The Shipping Company, Drone Swarm, and Construction Simulator Deluxe Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Bus Simulator 18 (w/DLC packs) and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. These activate on Steam.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- The Quarry [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands [Steam/Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- WWE 2K22 [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $15.94 (89% off)
- More from the Humble Store's 2K Publisher Sale.
- The Horror Sale
- Friday the 13th: The Game [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
- Little Nightmares 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outlast 2 [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Killing Floor 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [Epic] - $6.24 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's The Horror Sale.
- Indie Hits
- Conan Chop Chop [Steam] - $9.89 (34% off)
- OlliOlli World [Steam] - $19.99 (33% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [Steam] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Haven [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- I Am Fish [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cat Cafe Manager [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield [Steam] - $7.19 (40% off)
- Neo Cab [Steam] - $2.99 (80% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Indie Hits Sale.
- Devolver Digital Publisher Sale
- Shadow Warrior 3 [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trek to Yomi [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Weird West [Steam] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Death's Door [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $4.94 (67% off)
- Inscryption [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Devolver Digital Publisher Sale.
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite [Steam] - $7.99 (80% off)
Origin
- F1 2022 Champions Edition - $59.99 (25% off)
- EA Originals Sale
- GRID Legends - $26.99 (55% off)
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition - $55.99 (30% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Origin EA Originals Sale.
Ubisoft
- Far Cry 6 - $24.00 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/7)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $10.00 (75% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $12.00 (80% off)
- Far Cry Primal - $7.50 (75% off)
Steam
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $29.98 (50% off)
- Steam Survival Sale
- Rust - $19.99 (50% off)
- DayZ - $26.99 (40% off)
- The Long Dark - $11.89 (66% off)
- Subnautica: Below Zero - $14.99 (50% off)
- Subnautica - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $19.99 (50% off)
- Last Oasis [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 8/8 @ 10AM PT)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.89 (67% off)
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition - $10.19 (66% off)
- More from the Steam Survival Sale.
- EVO 2022
- The King of Fighters 15 - $38.99 (35% off)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina - $32.49 (35% off)
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus - $10.99 (45% off)
- Tekken 7 Definitive Edition - $17.59 (84% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $14.99 (75% off)
- Skullgirls 2nd Encore - $2.49 (90% off)
- Tiny Teams Sale
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- Inscryption - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dyson Sphere Program [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Unpacking - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kaiju Wars - $14.99 (25% off)
- KeyWe - $16.74 (33% off)
- Escape Simulator - $11.24 (25% off)
- More from the Steam Tiny Team Sale.
- Electronic Arts Sale
- It Takes Two - $19.99 (50% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $13.99 (65% off)
- A Way Out - $7.49 (75% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sea of Solitude - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Electronic Arts Sale.
- Soundfall - $19.49 (35% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator [Steam Early Access] - $10.49 (30% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $17.99 (70% off)
- Sable - $14.99 (40% off)
- Northgard - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition - $21.24 (75% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- SoulCalibur 6 - $8.99 (85% off)
- Coffee Talk - $8.70 (33% off)
- Carto - $9.99 (50% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 5: Steam Survival Sale