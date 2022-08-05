Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 5: Steam Survival Sale

The struggle to survive is real and Steam is embracing that this weekend with the Steam Survival Sale. This sale spotlights some of gaming's most intense survival adventures, including Rust, DayZ, The Long Dark, the Subnautica games, and many more. Pick one up and do your best to make it through the night.

Elsewhere, it's a good weekend to jump into some exciting games for free. Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend across the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. If you'd rather have something you can keep permanently and you're also an Amazon Prime member, head over to Prime Gaming. StarCraft Remastered is free all month! Just be sure to claim it before the end of August.

StarCraft Remastered is free on Prime Gaming all month

Source: Blizzard

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun Aiko's Choice, Aspire: Ina's Tale, What Lies in the Multiverse, Death Road to Canada, Ship Graveyard Simulator, The Evil Within, Children of Morta, Aquarium Designer, Farmer's Life, Horror Story: Hallowseed, Frostpunk, Agents of Mayhem, Moonlighter, Samorost 3, Relicta, and Machinarium. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $14.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamebillet

Gamersgate

GamesPlanet

GamesPlanet's Summer Sale is underway! 24 hour flash sales are happening right now, so head over to GamesPlanet for the latest deals!

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $11.99 each month. For the month of August, you'll receive The Ascent, Hot Wheels Unleashed, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Gas Station Simulator, In Sound Mind, Mind Scanners, Emily is Away, and Omno. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 for The Walking Dead: Season Two, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, and The Walking Dead: Season 1. Pay more than the average $8.07 to get The Walking Dead: A New Frontier, The Walking Dead: Michonne, and The Walking Dead: The Final Season. Pay $11 or more to also receive The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. These activate on Steam, but a VR headset is required to play Saints & Sinners.

Pay $1 for The Almost Gone. Pay $10 or more to also receive Quern: Undying Thoughts, Unavowed, Draugen, and Dreamfall Chapters: The Final Cut. Pay $20 or more to also receive Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot: The First Cases, Alfred Hitchcock: Vertigo, and Beyond a Steel Sky. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Rounds. Pay $10 or more to also receive Cultist Simulator: Anthology Edition, Vault of the Void, and One Step From Eden. Pay $15 or more to also Black Book, GWENT Ultimate Starter Pack, and Library of Ruina. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 for Defy Gravity. Pay $7 or more to also receive Deep Space Battle Simulator, EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition, and Starpoint Gemini Warlords Gold Pack. Pay $12 to also receive Per Aspera, Godlike Burger, and Battlestar Galactica Deadlock Season One. These activate on Steam.

Pay $1 or more for Fireworks Simulator. Pay more than the average $11.18 to get Take Off: The Flight Simulator, TransOcean: The Shipping Company, Drone Swarm, and Construction Simulator Deluxe Edition. Pay $12 or more to also receive Bus Simulator 18 (w/DLC packs) and Firefighting Simulator: The Squad. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.