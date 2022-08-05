Amazon (AMZN) acquires Roomba maker iRobot (IRBT) for $1.7 billion The acquisition of iRobot marks Amazon's fourth-largest deal following the likes of One Medical and MGM.

In reports from outlets like CNBC, it’s been revealed that Amazon has acquired Roomba manufacturer iRobot for $61 a share, or a value of $1.7 billion, in an all-cash deal. This acquisition now sits as Amazon’s fourth-largest deal, following previous purchases such as Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion, MGM for $8.45 billion, and One Medical for $2.9 billion.

In a statement from Dave Limp, Amazon’s hardware devices chief, he notes how iRobot has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with its “practical and inventive” products.

“Over many years, the iRobot team has proven its ability to reinvent how people clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive — from cleaning when and where customers want while avoiding common obstacles in the home, to automatically emptying the collection bin. Customers love iRobot products — and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to invent in ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable.”

Outside of manufacturing the circular floor vacuum Roomba, iRobot has also produced tech such as robotic mops and pool cleaners, among other items. As popular as Roomba is, Amazon’s purchase of iRobot comes as the company looks at less than stellar Q2 results, including a 30 percent decline in revenue from the year prior. Reasons cited for the dip include “unanticipated order reductions, delays and cancellations.”

In addition to revenue falling short of expectations, iRobot also has layoffs planned and is aiming to cut around 140 employees or 10 percent of its workforce. With Amazon’s acquisition, however, shares of iRobot jumped by more than 19 percent. For those who may be concerned about Amazon’s influence on iRobot and how that may impact product development, it’s noted in the deal that CEO Colin Angle will continue to run and oversee iRobot after the deal closes.

