Xbox Insiders in Colombia and Ireland can preview new Game Pass family plan The plan will let you share your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription with up to four people.

In a post to the Xbox Wire blog, it was revealed that Microsoft is working on a family plan for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that’ll allow you to share your subscription with up to four people, each of whom will have their own unique, individual access to “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, content, and benefits.”

While the feature has yet to be made available in countries like the United States and Canada, Xbox Insiders residing in Colombia and Ireland will be able to preview the plan starting today. Note that if you wish to participate in the preview, you’ll not only need to be in one of the two aforementioned countries, you’ll also need to purchase the “Xbox Game Pass – Insider Preview” Game Pass plan in the Microsoft Store.

Additional information on what’s included in the preview is also shared such as how people you share your membership with don’t have to be Insiders, but must also reside in the same country as you (Colombia, Ireland). Furthermore, joining the Game Pass – Insider Preview will “convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership.”

Things to know about this preview:

The people you share your membership with do not have to be Insiders but must reside in the same country as you. Enrollment is limited and will remain open while the offer is available.

Joining the Game Pass – Insider Preview will convert the time remaining on your membership to time in the new plan, based upon the monetary value of the old membership. For example, a full month of Ultimate will be converted to 18 days of membership for this plan. This way you won’t lose any of the remaining value on your existing subscription upon conversion. Conversion is final, and users must wait for their new membership to expire before returning to a previous membership.

Conversion is not available for invited group members. Before joining a group, a group member can cancel their existing subscription or wait for it to expire. If they do not have a Microsoft account, invited friends and family will have to create a new Microsoft account and sign in with it to participate.

Members with Xbox All Access won’t be able to participate in this preview.

In Colombia, parts of the copy for the preview have not been localized and might be displayed in English.

Separate from these bullet points, Microsoft also shared a list of known issues so if you do decide to partake in the preview, you’ll have a proper heads up as to what you might encounter in the process. For more on this, be sure to read through the full Xbox Wire blog post.

After hearing about the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate family plan, and Insider previews for it in Colombia and Ireland, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the matter. Is this something you could see yourself taking advantage of once it becomes available in your country? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on what else Microsoft has been up to, also be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including how Microsoft’s (MSFT) FY23 guidance anticipated double digit revenue growth despite currency headwinds.