Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will return as an Arcade1Up cabinet

After months of rallying behind their game, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 fans will finally see it return as part of a new Arcade1Up cabinet.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Capcom
1

A busy EVO weekend kicked off with a special presentation from the folks at Arcade1Up. Fighting game legend Justin Wong helped unveil the company's latest cabinet, one that's been highly demanded by the fighting game community. It's Marvel vs. Capcom 2, which is finally being collected the way fans remember it, while also receiving Wi-Fi support.

The Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine will feature a 17-inch screen on a 3/4-scale, 69 pound cabinet. It will also act as a celebration of Capcom's Vs. series as a whole, as it will also contain the original Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. Wi-Fi support will allow users to play online against any potential challengers.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet

Source: Arcade1Up

Friday's announcements caps off a massive fan-led campaign that had asked Capcom to re-release the classic fighter in some fashion. Wong himself was part of the movement, which helped lead to a 20th anniversary tournament that was planned for EVO 2020 before the event was ultimately canceled. The game was last re-released on the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 generation back in 2009 with online support having since been dropped. Last year, Shacknews talked to remaster veterans (and the team behind the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection) Digital Eclipse about what it would take to bring the game back and they noted that the biggest hitches mainly involved character rights.

The Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine is expected to release this fall. Arcade1Up doesn't plan to keep fans waiting. Pre-orders will begin on the Arcade1Up website on Thursday, September 8 and shipments are expected to begin "a few weeks after."

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

