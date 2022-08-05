Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will return as an Arcade1Up cabinet After months of rallying behind their game, Marvel vs. Capcom 2 fans will finally see it return as part of a new Arcade1Up cabinet.

A busy EVO weekend kicked off with a special presentation from the folks at Arcade1Up. Fighting game legend Justin Wong helped unveil the company's latest cabinet, one that's been highly demanded by the fighting game community. It's Marvel vs. Capcom 2, which is finally being collected the way fans remember it, while also receiving Wi-Fi support.

The Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine will feature a 17-inch screen on a 3/4-scale, 69 pound cabinet. It will also act as a celebration of Capcom's Vs. series as a whole, as it will also contain the original Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. Wi-Fi support will allow users to play online against any potential challengers.

Friday's announcements caps off a massive fan-led campaign that had asked Capcom to re-release the classic fighter in some fashion. Wong himself was part of the movement, which helped lead to a 20th anniversary tournament that was planned for EVO 2020 before the event was ultimately canceled. The game was last re-released on the Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 generation back in 2009 with online support having since been dropped. Last year, Shacknews talked to remaster veterans (and the team behind the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection) Digital Eclipse about what it would take to bring the game back and they noted that the biggest hitches mainly involved character rights.

The Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine is expected to release this fall. Arcade1Up doesn't plan to keep fans waiting. Pre-orders will begin on the Arcade1Up website on Thursday, September 8 and shipments are expected to begin "a few weeks after."