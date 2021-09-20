Marvel vs. Capcom 2 - Digital Eclipse talks remaster & #FreeMvC2 The Studio Head at Digital Eclipse chimes in on the ongoing campaign to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2.

The fighting game genre has no shortage of noteworthy titles in its long history, but very few have reached the same levels of acclaim as Marvel vs Capcom 2. The second installment in the crossover series is not only regarded as the best in the franchise, but as one of the better fighting games of the 21st century. It’s got an incredibly strong fan base, one that’s been long campaigning for a remaster. Thanks to an interview we conducted with developer Digital Eclipse, it’s been revealed that a MvC 2 Remaster could be a real possibility down the road.

Shacknews head of video Greg Burke was speaking with Mike Mika, Studio Head at Digital Eclipse when he inquired about the fan campaign to get Marvel vs Capcom 2 remastered. Though the original game was developed by Capcom and Backbone Entertainment, Digital Eclipse handled the 2009 port of Marvel vs Capcom 2 for the Xbox 360 and PS3, making them the last studio to have their hands on the game.

“The reaction was incredible and I know that both Disney and Capcom have seen that loud and clear, and we’ve begun some discussions on that right now and we’re trying to see how far we can go," Mika said, confirming that there has been at least the slightest movement towards making the MvC 2 Remaster a reality. That said, the right to a new Marvel vs Capcom project lies with Disney and Capcom. Both sides will need to come to an agreement for any further progress to happen.

We’ve got an update on the campaign to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2, but it still might be a long way away. For future updates and more exclusive insight from developers, be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHub TV YouTube channels.