Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection kicks some shell this year on Playstation
A new bundle packs together classic TMNT arcade and console games.
During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Sony did the honors of unveiling the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a new release that bundles classic TMNT video games. It’s set to launch for PlayStation consoles later this year.
We got the announcement trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection during the latest PlayStation State of Play. This bundle features the following games from the TMNT franchise’s history on arcade and consoles:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Tournament Fighters
- TMNT II: The Arcade Game
- TMNT III: The Manhattan Project
- Turtles in Time
- Back from the Sewer
- Radical Rescue
- The Hyper Stone
- Fall of the Foot Clan
In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Konami Senior Producer Charles Murakami provides more details about The Cowabunga Collection.
This of course comes just in time as the TMNT franchise is set to get a new entry with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge later this year, which will bring a brand new beat-em-up adventure to the series.
Developed in association with Digital Eclipse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is going to be released sometime this year. The game has been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PC. For more on the announcements from the latest State of Play, Shacknews has you covered.
