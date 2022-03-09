Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection kicks some shell this year on Playstation A new bundle packs together classic TMNT arcade and console games.

During the latest PlayStation State of Play, Sony did the honors of unveiling the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a new release that bundles classic TMNT video games. It’s set to launch for PlayStation consoles later this year.

We got the announcement trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection during the latest PlayStation State of Play. This bundle features the following games from the TMNT franchise’s history on arcade and consoles:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tournament Fighters

TMNT II: The Arcade Game

TMNT III: The Manhattan Project

Turtles in Time

Back from the Sewer

Radical Rescue

The Hyper Stone

Fall of the Foot Clan

In a post to the PlayStation Blog, Konami Senior Producer Charles Murakami provides more details about The Cowabunga Collection.

Instead of pumping a machine full of quarters, the Cowabunga Collection’s Arcade games (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time) lets you and up to three friends have the arcade experience at home on your couch or online. The 8-bit TMNT II: The Arcade Game, TMNT III: The Manhattan Project, the 16-bit TMNT IV: Turtles in Time, and The Hyperstone Heist will also have all the local multi-player fun of yesteryear.

To complete the collection, we included the handheld titles. To some, they’re a deeper cut, but these three handheld adventures had some of the best side-scrolling action on any platform. TMNT III: Radical Rescue (1993), employs a gameplay style later popularized by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night (1997) and sets players off as Michelangelo on an adventure to free his brothers. Each ninja turtle Michelangelo rescues brings new abilities and opens up more of the map to explore. A game truly ahead of its time.

This of course comes just in time as the TMNT franchise is set to get a new entry with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge later this year, which will bring a brand new beat-em-up adventure to the series.

Developed in association with Digital Eclipse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is going to be released sometime this year. The game has been confirmed for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PC. For more on the announcements from the latest State of Play, Shacknews has you covered.