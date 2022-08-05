Tesla accused of false advertisement by CA DMV over Autopilot & FSD The CA DMV points to things, including the names given to the technology like Full Self-Driving, as misleading.

In reports from sources like the Los Angeles Times, it’s been revealed that the California Department of Motor Vehicles has accused Tesla of false advertisement in regards to how it promoted features like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD). Specifically, how Tesla reportedly used misleading language on its website to reflect the technologies as more capable than they actually are.

The complaints from the DMV were filed with the state Office of Administrative Hearings on July 28, and go so far as to point to the very names that identify the technology as “misleading.” For example, the DMV points out that Tesla’s cars couldn’t, and still cannot, “operate as autonomous vehicles.”

Additionally, while Tesla’s website does make mention of the feature requiring active driver supervision, indicating the vehicles are not fully autonomous, this comes as a contradiction to original, untrue, and misleading labels and claims according to the DMV.

In a statement from a DMV spokesperson, it’s further noted that the DMV is aiming with these measures to ask Tesla to better educate customers about the capabilities of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, including “cautionary warnings regarding the limitations of the features, and for other actions as appropriate given the violations.”

With the CA DMV taking aim at Tesla, it’ll be interesting to see whether the company will be forced to change the way it advertises vehicle features like Full Self-Driving. What are your thoughts on the matter? Do you think Tesla should update the messaging regarding Autopilot and Full Self-Driving? Let us know in Chatty!

