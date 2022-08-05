Street Fighter 6 expands pro commentary with Tasty Steve & James Chen Two more pro commentators are joining Street Fighter 6.

One of Street Fighter 6's most exciting features thus far involves the usage of professional fighting game commentators. While it looked like the English and Japanese languages would use a few select commentators, it's starting to look like Capcom's going all-in on this feature. During Capcom's panel at EVO 2022 on Friday night, fans got to see new commentary tracks from "Tasty" Steve Scott and the legendary James Chen.

Tasty Steve is one of today's most recognized voices in fighting game commentary. Helping coin phrases like "Good ass Tekken" and the like, Steve has often teamed with Stephen "Sajam" Lyon to become one of the most prolific duos in commentary. In addition to his work as commentator, Tasty Steve has also been an ambassador for professional fighting gaming and become one its most recognizable faces. He also got kicked in the face by AEW's Young Bucks at E3 2018, which was one of the event's last truly memorable moments.

James Chen has been doing professional commentary for roughly two decades. He's one half of UltraChenTV with David Philip Graham (a.k.a. UltraDavid), a show that just recently wrapped up after almost a decade on Twitch. In addition to being one of the most recognizable voices in professional Street Fighter, Chen is also one of the voices of professional Tetris and spoke to Shacknews about it back in a 2019 interview.

James Chen prior to speaking with Shacknews at the 2019 Tetris World Championship

Source: Shacknews

Scott and Chen will join Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez (English) and Ryutaro "Aru" Noda (Japanese) as Street Fighter 6's pro commentator options. Judging by today's reveal, expect to see even more names join the fray before the game releases in 2023. This is not the last we'll hear from Capcom. Expect another Street Fighter 6 reveal this Sunday following the Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition Grand Finals. In the meantime, check out our recent preview from Summer Game Fest.