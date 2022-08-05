Victrix opens pre-orders for new Pro FS & Pro FS-12 fight sticks at EVO 2022 Victrix is launching new versions of its high-quality fight sticks, including a 12-button model similar to Hitbox.

Victrix has been a solid name in the fight stick game for a while now. The sheer quality, adaptability, customization, and performance of Victrix controllers and arcade sticks has more than supported their hefty price, and with EVO 2022 here, Victrix is pulling out all the stops on new products. During EVO, the gaming peripheral developer announced not one, but two new fight sticks in the new Victrix Pro FS and Pro FS-12. The latter is Victrix’s first 12-button layout and both sticks are available for pre-order now.

Victrix shared the details on its new fight sticks and pre-order details in a press release and trailer during EVO 2022 on August 5, 2022. The new Pro FS and Pro FS-12 are updated versions of the high-quality fight sticks Victrix has already been offering for years. Offered in either white or purple models, they bring the best of Victrix into two solid-looking control decks. While the new Pro FS features a standard 8-button layout with joystick, the FS-12 is a new venture for Victrix, offering a 12-button layout as seen in popular brands like Hitbox. Both sticks are available for pre-order and retail at $399.99. Limited quantities will be available.

Regardless of which stick you pick, both the new Victrix Pro FS and Pro FS-12 include a number of company-standard features. Both come with Sanwa Denshi parts, a detachable USB-C cable, an extremely durable aircraft-grade aluminum shell, and easy access back access panel for customization, and a built-in mode switch to play on PS4, PS5, and PC.

If that wasn’t cool enough, with EVO 2022 coming back in grand fashion to Las Vegas this year, Victrix built some very special limited edition fight sticks for the occasion in partnership with the Evolution Championship Series crew. In every game at EVO 2022, the top 3 finishing players in competition will be awarded exclusive gold editions of the new Victrix Pro FS with the game they finished in laser-engraved on the case. These editions will not be sold anywhere and are exclusively for EVO’s winners.

The Victrix Pro FS-12 isn't just sleek-looking. It's also Victrix's first 12-button layout arcade-style controller.

Source: Victrix

New Victrix fight sticks and special prizes for winners make its presence at EVO 2022 a very special one this year. If you’re not at the show, then be sure to pre-order the FS Pro and FS-12 Pro when you can while supplies last.