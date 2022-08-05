Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Assassin's Creed Valhalla dataminer allegedly uncovers Iron Man and Star Wars armor

There's also a Thanos-themed set that was uncovered back in May alongside Mayan-themed armor.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
AndyReloads
If you’ve been enjoying Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but have been hungry for some cool new cosmetics, it seems like a few Marvel-themed ones could potentially be added to the game at some point in the future.

In a video from dataminer AndyReloads, you can see an impressive looking suit of Iron Man armor complete with a beam-shooting arc reactor on the chest. The armor reportedly comes as part of an “Advanced Mechanical Armor Set” pack which includes the aforementioned Iron Man-inspired armor as well as a Star Wars white Stormtrooper set.

In the description of the video where the armor is shared, AndyReloads explains their findings as follows:

AndyReloads shows the Iron Man armor in Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the red and gold armor set standing in contrast to a white snowy background.
© AndyReloads

Back in May, AndyReloads also uncovered a Thanos-themed armor set as part of a “Master of Elements Set” pack which also included Mayan-inspired armor, a new one-handed sword called the Sword of Q’uq’umatz, another called the Sword of Kukulkan, with both swords reportedly working “in tandem with the Thanos Armor Set, buffing the abilities of the swords through the gem effects via the Infinity Gauntlet.”

As of right now, Ubisoft has yet to release or even tease the release of the armor that dataminer AndyReloads has uncovered in the game’s files. However, that’s not to say that they won’t in the future, as the sets do look fairly fleshed out and complete. For more on these sets, be sure to check out both videos from AndyReloads.

After checking the videos out, what are your thoughts? Are you hoping to see Ubisoft mention these cosmetics in the future? Out of the ones shown, which one is your favorite? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage as well including another surprise crossover in the form of UNO DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

