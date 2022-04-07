The world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes to UNO in new DLC The crossover blends elements of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with UNO in a number of creative ways.

Ubisoft revealed that the UNO Valhalla DLC is now available for purchase. In this unexpected, yet exciting crossover, you can enjoy a unique blend of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and UNO.

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems like an odd choice for UNO at first, the game’s themes have been incorporated in a number of fun and creative ways that make the DLC well worth checking out.

For example, the Valhalla DLC brings the board into play for the first time in the game’s history. This is touched upon in a news post from Ubisoft regarding the DLC, which reads:

Today, UNO welcomes Ubisoft’s favorite Viking, Eivor, to the fold in a crossover inspired by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. UNO’s Valhalla DLC brings the board into play for the first time in the game’s history, as players must use their hands to explore, collect resources, and battle other players for victory.

This incorporation of the board can be seen in the trailer for the UNO Valhalla DLC, which also shows other Assassin’s Creed Valhalla elements like players each having a clan they play under such as Wolf clan or Snake clan.

Adding to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla vibes, the UNO DLC also gives players new types of gameplay events to enjoy, like Glory Regained.

UNO Valhalla also incorporates new types of gameplay within the game in the form of random events, such as Glory Regained. In this event, players can raid opponents to steal two pieces of cargo. The DLC also adds a new card to the UNO deck: Eivor’s Raven, which allows players to travel to any area of the board to claim a reward.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to jump back into UNO, the Valhalla DLC is available for purchase at a price point of $4.99 USD for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Stadia, and PC. UNO is also playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backwards compatibility, so you can enjoy the game and its new Valhalla DLC on your next-gen consoles as well.

For more on the Valhalla DLC for UNO, be sure to read through the news post from Ubisoft, and check out the launch trailer over on YouTube.