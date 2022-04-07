New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

The world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla comes to UNO in new DLC

The crossover blends elements of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with UNO in a number of creative ways.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
2

Ubisoft revealed that the UNO Valhalla DLC is now available for purchase. In this unexpected, yet exciting crossover, you can enjoy a unique blend of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and UNO.

While Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems like an odd choice for UNO at first, the game’s themes have been incorporated in a number of fun and creative ways that make the DLC well worth checking out.

For example, the Valhalla DLC brings the board into play for the first time in the game’s history. This is touched upon in a news post from Ubisoft regarding the DLC, which reads:

This incorporation of the board can be seen in the trailer for the UNO Valhalla DLC, which also shows other Assassin’s Creed Valhalla elements like players each having a clan they play under such as Wolf clan or Snake clan.

Adding to the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla vibes, the UNO DLC also gives players new types of gameplay events to enjoy, like Glory Regained.

If you’ve been looking for a reason to jump back into UNO, the Valhalla DLC is available for purchase at a price point of $4.99 USD for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, Stadia, and PC. UNO is also playable on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 via backwards compatibility, so you can enjoy the game and its new Valhalla DLC on your next-gen consoles as well.

For more on the Valhalla DLC for UNO, be sure to read through the news post from Ubisoft, and check out the launch trailer over on YouTube.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola