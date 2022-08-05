Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dataminers might've uncovered info on 14 remaining DLC courses Music files point to staples like Rainbow Road (3DS) and Sunset Wilds (GBA) as part of the 14 remaining DLC courses set to be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe players have a wealth of content to look forward to with the Booster Course Pass DLC which is set to add a whopping 32 courses to the game over an extended period of time, rather than all at once. As of right now, there are still 14 courses left to be revealed, though it seems like those mystery courses might’ve been leaked a bit early.

Not in any public sort of way, but inadvertently through data found in the game’s files. YouTuber recordreader recently shared an interesting discovery in the form of a list of music that references courses from previous Mario Kart games.

Or, more specifically, the latest update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe reportedly contains leftover “song prefetches to many future DLC courses in the BGM.bars of wave 2,” as explained by dataminer Fishguy6564 on Twitter.

The full list of potential courses coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe based on what dataminers were able to uncover is as follows (courtesy of Kotaku):

Peach Gardens (DS)

Boo Lake of Broken Pier (GBA)

Alpine Pass (3DS)

Berline Byways (Tour)

Waluigi Stadium (GCN)

Merry Mountain (Tour)

Rainbow Road (3DS)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

Los Angeles Laps (Tour)

Sunset Wilds (GBA)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

Vancouver Velocity (Tour)

Maple Treeway (Wii)

Wave 2 is the most recent release for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass DLC.



© Nintendo

The list includes a number of fun courses like Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7 on Nintendo 3DS and Sunset Wilds from Mario Kart: Super Circuit on Game Boy Advance, among others. Outside of these nostalgic courses, the majority of those that are listed are from the more recent mobile title Mario Kart Tour that was released in 2019.

It’ll be interesting to not only see if the list proves to be correct as Booster Pass Course DLC continues to roll out, but also how Mario Kart fans feel about the sheer number of Tour courses being added as opposed to entries from older games.

With that being said, we’re eager to hear your thoughts on the list. Do you think the list is accurate in terms of the 14 remaining courses set to be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the Booster Course Pass? Are there any on that list that you’re more excited about than others? Let us know in Chatty!

For more on Mario Kart, be sure to read through some of our past coverage as well including the release of Wave 2 of the Booster Course Pass for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe yesterday, August 4.