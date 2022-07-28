Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2 arrives next week Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gets 8 new tracks in its next wave of DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on the Switch, and Nintendo made it clear earlier this year that its successor won’t be arriving anytime soon as it’s rolling out multiple waves of DLC tracks through the end of 2023. The first wave launched earlier this year, and we finally know when we’ll be getting our hands on the next batch of tracks. Nintendo has announced that Wave 2 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will be released next week.

Earlier today, Nintendo released a new trailer that showcased the new tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2. The DLC will be released on August 4, 2022. Just like the first wave, Wave 2 will feature eight new tracks, all of which are modernized versions of classic Mario Kart tracks. Here are all of the new tracks coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe next week.



Source: Nintendo

New York Minute (Mario Kart Tour)

Mario Circuit 3 (SNES)

Kalimari Desert (N64)

Waluigi Pinball (DS)

Sydney Sprint (Mario Kart Tour)

Snow Land (GBA)

Mushroom Gorge (Wii)

Sky-High Sundae

In addition to the classic maps, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2 gets a brand new track with Sky-High Sundae, which sees players racing through delicious sweets among the clouds. The first four tracks will be a part of the Turnip Cup, with the next four being a part of the Propeller Cup.

The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks will be available to players that purchased the Booster Course Pass for $24.99 USD. It’s also available at no additional cost for players that are subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. As we await details on the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC, stick with Shacknews.