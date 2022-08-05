Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 5: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2

There are new deals featured in the PlayStation Summer Sale, including a first-time discount on Horizon Forbidden West.
Ozzie Mejia
1

The summer sales are starting to hit the finish line, but in the PlayStation Store's case, it's ready for round two. A fresh list of games is now available from this year's PlayStation Summer Sale. This includes the first major discount on Horizon Forbidden West. You can also pick up a handful of other big ticket items, including a bulk of the first-party PlayStation 5 lineup, Sonic Origins, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more.

Plus, the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale is still going down for another week. Grab games like Super Mario Party, both Hyrule Warriors titles, and Monster Hunter Rise while they're on sale.

Co-op battling in Monster Hunter Rise
Monster Hunter Rise
Source: Steam

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.

Senior Editor
Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

