Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 5: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2

The summer sales are starting to hit the finish line, but in the PlayStation Store's case, it's ready for round two. A fresh list of games is now available from this year's PlayStation Summer Sale. This includes the first major discount on Horizon Forbidden West. You can also pick up a handful of other big ticket items, including a bulk of the first-party PlayStation 5 lineup, Sonic Origins, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more.
Plus, the Nintendo Multiplayer Sale is still going down for another week. Grab games like Super Mario Party, both Hyrule Warriors titles, and Monster Hunter Rise while they're on sale.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Calico - FREE!
- Relicta - FREE!
- Just Dance 2022 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology - $27.99 (60% off)
- There are more Xbox games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Action RPG Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $52.49 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $
- Back 4 Blood [Xbox Series X] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Alan Wake Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Tales of Arise Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $42.49 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (60% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Alien: Isolation The Collection - $12.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Action RPG Sale.
- Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry 6 [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil Village [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (25% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Gold Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Dead Rising 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition - $5.99 (80% off)
- More from the Xbox Achievement Hunter Sale.
- Games Under $20 Sale
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Chorus [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Gears Tactics [Xbox Series X] - $13.19 (67% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $8.99 (85% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Games Under $20 Sale.
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Saints Row 4: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell - $5.99 (80% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- PlayStation Summer Sale: Part 2
- Horizon Forbidden West [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Gran Turismo 7 [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut [PS5/PS4] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 22 [PS5/PS4] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Returnal [PS5] - $49.69 (29% off)
- Sonic Origins [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (20% off)
- The Quarry Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $53.59 (33% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Chaotic Great Edition [PS5/PS4] - $67.49 (25% off)
- Trek to Yomi [PS5/PS4] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Deathloop Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto Online [PS5] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition - $34.99 (65% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Evil Dead: The Game [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- F1 22 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $59.99 (25% off)
- Riders Republic [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (60% off)
- Life is Strange Remastered Collection - $25.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Back 4 Blood [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield 2042 Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $69.99 (30% off)
- Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Lost Judgment [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tales of Arise Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $54.99 (50% off)
- Scarlet Nexus Ultimate Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Death Stranding Director's Cut [PS5] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $39.89 (43% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology Triple Pack [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One [PS5/PS4] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Among Us [PS5/PS4] - $3.74 (25% off)
- Salt and Sacrifice [PS5/PS4] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Hades [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- The Forgotten City [PS5/PS4] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $19.99 (50% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed [PS5] - $14.99 (70% off)
- OlliOlli World [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (34% off)
- The King of Fighters 15 Deluxe Edition [PS5/PS4] - $55.24 (35% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (70% off)
- Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown + DLC Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel's Iron Man VR [PSVR] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $20.09 (33% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 Next-Level Edition [PS5/PS4] - $20.99 (70% off)
- South Park: The Video Game Collection - $23.09 (67% off)
- Ion Fury - $8.49 (66% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $4.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Store's Summer Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Little Nightmares - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Sonic Origins - $31.99 (20% off)
- Multiplayer Sale
- Super Mario Party - $41.99 (30% off)
- Among Us - $3.50 (30% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity + Expansion Pass - $55.98 (30% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics - $27.99 (30% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $4.94 (67% off)
- Monster Hunter Rise - $30.59 (49% off)
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition - $41.99 (30% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - $44.99 (25% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2022 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $9.99 (80% off)
- Snipperclips: Cut it out, together! Bundle - $20.98 (30% off)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - $29.99 (50% off)
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon - $16.99 (15% off)
- Go Vacation - $34.99 (30% off)
- Good Job! - $13.99 (30% off)
- Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate - $23.99 (40% off)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania - $25.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K22 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Spiritfarer - $9.89 (67% off)
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles - $41.99 (30% off)
- Star Wars Episode I Racer - $7.49 (50% off)
- Soundfall - $22.49 (25% off)
- Windjammers 2 - $15.99 (20% off)
- Streets of Rage 4 - $12.49 (50% off)
- Dead by Daylight - $11.99 (60% off)
- Super Meat Boy - $5.99 (60% off)
- Boomerang Fu - $7.49 (50% off)
- PHOGS! - $17.49 (30% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed Ultimate Stunt Edition - $35.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Platinum Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tetris Effect Connected - $23.99 (40% off)
- 1-2-Switch - $34.99 (30% off)
- Persona 4 Arena Ultimax - $20.99 (30% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle - $9.99 (50% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM Festival - $17.49 (65% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 Deluxe Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- 11 Bit Studios Sale
- Children of Morta Complete Edition - $10.79 (60% off)
- This War of Mine Complete Edition - $1.99 (95% off)
- Moonlighter Complete Edition - $5.79 (80% off)
- Beat Cop - $1.99 (86% off)
- United Label Anniversary Sale
- Roki - $6.79 (66% off)
- Tails of Iron - $12.49 (50% off)
- Eldest Souls - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hot & Summery Activision Blizzard Deals
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $20.00 (49% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected - $23.99 (40% off)
- Diablo 3 Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blizzard Arcade Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Spike Chunsoft Publisher Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES nirvanA Initiative - $47.99 (20% off)
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES - $7.99 (80% off)
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition - $10.49 (30% off)
- Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp - $13.99 (30% off)
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate - $13.99 (30% off)
- Re:ZERO Starting Life in Another World - $29.99 (50% off)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH - $13.99 (60% off)
- ROBOTICS;NOTES ELITE - $13.99 (60% off)
- KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story - $11.99 (60% off)
- STEINS;GATE 0 - $11.99 (60% off)
- STEINS;GATE My Darling's Embrace - $11.99 (60% off)
- YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of This World - $14.99 (70% off)
- STEINS;GATE ELITE - $23.99 (60% off)
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 - $2.24 (85% off)
- Research and Destroy - $9.99 (50% off)
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina - $32.49 (35% off)
- Bugsnax - $18.74 (25% off)
- Lost in Random - $14.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $23.99 (20% off)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - $14.99 (70% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $38.99 (35% off)
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Conan Chop Chop - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light Definitive Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat - $19.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $9.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 5: PlayStation Summer Sale Part 2