Evening Reading - November 5, 2020

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night. It's also Election Day 3.0. I feel like each time we wake up, we get treated to the Majora's Mask title card announcing how long we have left. And that's the feeling of someone from the other side of the world! I can't imagine what it must feel like being in the thick of it. Well, let's take a moment together to check out some of the stories posted on Shacknews today. After that, maybe there are some funny Election Day memes we could look at together. Let's go!

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Climbing with Magnus

Magnus is a pretty fantastic climber. Do we have any other bouldering fans up in here?

Stop! Thief!

When Dracula leaves self checkout after scanning his PS5 as a carrot. https://t.co/gG5n3ePEP6 — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) November 5, 2020

Stop the count, but keep counting elsewhere? Okay, mate. Sure thing.

Skankcore with an important message

I agree. Let's check in with Marc Rebillet.

FUCK DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/EAMtzqULdk — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) September 24, 2020

I agree!

Good gradient

Look at that. Beautiful.

Work? Lol. Good one.

I don’t know what this means but I know it’s accurate pic.twitter.com/IlTRiD5jQh — Shailin Thomas (@shailinthomas) November 4, 2020

*checks the news for the umpteenth time*

Charlie isn't the strongest counter

Is Charlie Kelly counting these votes? — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 5, 2020

Don't stress him out more.

Let's check in with Nevada

Nevada counting ballots pic.twitter.com/GC85ZFZdMd — Liz Jenkins (@ej11lizzie) November 5, 2020

There must be a lot of votes to count.

A good thread about the US election

The US election is tomorrow. If you, like me, are tired of horse-race-style reporting, and need to zoom out, I wanna tell you a story. It’s about an ancient force influencing the election. And, as a bonus, it’ll give you an Easter egg to watch for as the returns come in. THREAD pic.twitter.com/vfPp0f2s6X — Latif Nasser (@latifnasser) November 2, 2020

This is a great look at the history of some of the areas in North America and why we tend to see a blue stroke through the red.

People vote

Land doesn't.

Let's check in with the news stations

CNN the last 24 hours pic.twitter.com/a0XJO7de0w — Michael Kosta (@michaelkosta) November 5, 2020

Gotta keep talking.

Anderson Cooper is bae

Cooper: That is the President of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world and we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun... pic.twitter.com/0s9x0OqjjH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 6, 2020

It's certainly embarrassing.

It's fight time

Donald Trump has been bullying science for the last seven months. Well he’s about to get his ass handed to him by science‘s older brother: math. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) November 5, 2020

Math is going to rough him up.

Baby man

Trump goin out sad. They interrupted him to say he’s lying. 😂😂 I’m dead!!!! pic.twitter.com/chZIzWG7rU — Hussle & Motivate (@KyEngineerin) November 6, 2020

Imagine being so dumb that the news anchor needs to interrupt to ensure everyone gets the correct information.

We all saw it coming

4 years ago. Hillary called it. She’s not wrong. pic.twitter.com/na3RVowWgc — sofia (@MamaaSofia) November 4, 2020

In case you need a reminder. Clinton laid it all out for everyone to hear.

Yeet him out

BYE.

Swear in on a picture of your pet

You can see his brain struggling with what to do with this fact that doesn't align with his emotions.

Keeping yourself entertained

Guys we're going a little crazy at work rn pic.twitter.com/k3VTewrfif — ᴀᴍʏ ʜʏᴘɴᴀʀᴏᴡꜱᴋɪ (@Amy__Marie97) November 5, 2020

Sometimes work can be like that.

It's going to be okay

I'm skeptical, Prime, but the words are nice to hear. pic.twitter.com/UE8Gz9c3pg — Eric Lang (@eric_lang) November 5, 2020

Thank you, Prime.

The end of the year is almost here

2020 end credits pic.twitter.com/fKssLjS6gx — Ricky Berwick (@rickyberwick) November 5, 2020

But 2020 is going to bleed straight into 2021.

Here's a photo of Rad to help you relax this evening. He's curled up in such a tight little ball. Oh, to sleep as easily as a cat.

