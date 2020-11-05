New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - November 5, 2020

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's Thursday night. It's also Election Day 3.0. I feel like each time we wake up, we get treated to the Majora's Mask title card announcing how long we have left. And that's the feeling of someone from the other side of the world! I can't imagine what it must feel like being in the thick of it. Well, let's take a moment together to check out some of the stories posted on Shacknews today. After that, maybe there are some funny Election Day memes we could look at together. Let's go!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Climbing with Magnus

Magnus is a pretty fantastic climber. Do we have any other bouldering fans up in here?

Stop! Thief!

Stop the count, but keep counting elsewhere? Okay, mate. Sure thing.

Skankcore with an important message

I agree. Let's check in with Marc Rebillet.

I agree!

Good gradient

Look at that. Beautiful.

Work? Lol. Good one.

*checks the news for the umpteenth time*

Charlie isn't the strongest counter

Don't stress him out more.

Let's check in with Nevada

There must be a lot of votes to count.

A good thread about the US election

This is a great look at the history of some of the areas in North America and why we tend to see a blue stroke through the red.

People vote

Land doesn't.

Let's check in with the news stations

Gotta keep talking.

Anderson Cooper is bae

It's certainly embarrassing.

It's fight time

Math is going to rough him up.

Baby man

Imagine being so dumb that the news anchor needs to interrupt to ensure everyone gets the correct information.

We all saw it coming

In case you need a reminder. Clinton laid it all out for everyone to hear.

Yeet him out

BYE.

Swear in on a picture of your pet

You can see his brain struggling with what to do with this fact that doesn't align with his emotions.

Keeping yourself entertained

Sometimes work can be like that.

It's going to be okay

Thank you, Prime.

The end of the year is almost here

But 2020 is going to bleed straight into 2021.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for November 5, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to help you relax this evening. He's curled up in such a tight little ball. Oh, to sleep as easily as a cat.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola