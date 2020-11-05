Godfall launch trailer features some gods, a little falling, & a lot of combat Ahead of its official launch on November 12 alongside the PS5, Godfall got a story trailer showcasing a bit of the narrative and some fresh swordplay.

Godfall is set to be one of several launch titles hitting the PlayStation 5 as it launches next week. Such as the case, Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games were happy to share one more hurrah leading up to launch day. Today, we received a launch trailer for Godfall, showcasing plenty of reiteration about what players can expect out of the game. There were a handful of self-described gods, a touch of falling, and a ton of fast-paced melee combat.

Sony put out Counterplay and Gearbox’s launch trailer for Godfall on the PlayStation YouTube channel on November 5, 2020. In the trailer, we’re introduced to two powerful brothers who are quite at odds with one another. After one nearly slays the other, a war is waged against the supposed corrupt brother and his lieutenants to ruin his conquest for power. In addition to the story backdrop, we get a wealth of combat against both minion enemies and bosses utilizing the game’s myriad weapons. You can see it all in action below.

From the beginning, Godfall has been described as a “looter slasher” featuring a wealth of weapons across several categories. Though Counterplay games has mentioned that skill will be just as valuable as better equipment in this adventure, that doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty of gear to discover as players discover their personal playstyle in the game. The game is set to launch on PS5 on the console’s launch day on November 12 as a marquee launch title, but it will also be on PC, where the specs appear to be quite beefy.

Regardless, we won’t be waiting long to see how the action and adventure of Godfall feels in our own hands. Stay tuned for further details and coverage of the game leading up to and following its launch day.