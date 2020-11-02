Godfall PC system requirements See if your PC meets the minimum or recommended system requirements for Godfall, a new RPG from Counterplay Games.

Godfall is a brand new IP releasing on PC and gamers are looking at their rigs and wondering whether it meets the minimum or recommended PC system requirements. The team at Counterplay Games have done gamers a solid and released the specs, which should certainly help those decide whether or not to get some PC upgrades.

Godfall PC system requirements & specs

Godfall is releasing on both PC and PlayStation 5, but for those PC gamers out there with rigs that are getting a bit old, the topic of recommended specs comes up. As time goes on (and as a PC gamer I hate to admit it), sometimes you have to start looking at the “minimum PC requirements” if you want to avoid some costly upgrades.

The PC system requirements for Godfall aren't demanding at all.

Thankfully, the system specs that Godfall needs to run well aren’t too demanding. In fact, if you’ve got a graphics card from about four years ago, you should be fine. No need to stress over getting one of the new 30 series of NVIDIA GPUs just yet.

Minimum PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core I5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM: 12GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

Recommended PC system requirements

OS: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core I7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI 11GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB

There you have it, the Godfall recommended PC system requirements aren’t too demanding. Even those PC players with an ancient rig should find themselves able to hit the minimum specs. Godfall is set to release on PC on November 12, 2020, right alongside its PlayStation 5 release. Players that get in early can pre-order Godfall through the Epic Games Store for some in-game bonuses. Be sure to check out the Shacknews 2020 video game release dates calendar for dates on other titles coming out at the end of the year.