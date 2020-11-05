Warframe is coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X/S with cross-gen play Digital Extremes officially announced that Warframe will be coming to next-gen consoles with the PS5 edition launching in 2020 and Xbox Series X/S versions coming later.

Warframe has grown exponentially over the course of years, giving players an incredible free-to-play experience across the course of the last console generation. It’s improved vastly across the many years players have been playing the game and continues to be one of the most popular free-to-play games about. Players are going to be able to continue the journey too as the next-gen approaches. Digital Extremes has officially announced that Warframe is making the transition over to the new consoles with a launch on PlayStation 5 this year and Xbox Series X and S launches later.

Digital Extremes officially announced the launch of Warframe on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X via a press release with an official PS5 reveal on the Warframe YouTube channel on November 5, 2020. Sometime before the end of 2020, Warframe will be arriving on PS5, and it will feature a number of console specific enhancements. Digital Extremes boasts the next-gen editions will boast up to 4K resolution, 60FPS, dramatically reduced loading times, and graphical tweaks such as dynamic lighting and improved texture details.

The Xbox Series X and S will similarly receive the updated Warframe, but not at the same time as PS5. The Xbox version is expected to launch later, likely in 2021. That said, both next-gen versions of the game will also feature all of the content released thus far, including the recently launched Heart of Deimos expansion. There will also be cross-gen co-op play between PS4 to PS5. Details on the Xbox side of cross-gen play are expected to be announced later.

Digital Extremes has gathered a wealth of players over the years as the content in Warframe has expanded vastly with various quests, worlds, and suits to discover. As we move on to the next-gen, it’s good to know that those that have stayed along for the ride in Warframe will be able to continue their journey. Stay tuned as we await an official launch date on PS5 and further details on Xbox Series X and S.