Warframe's Heart of Deimos expansion is out now The world of Warframe grows more grotesque with the new open world expansion, Heart of Deimos, available now.

Warframe’s third open world expansion is here. Heart of Deimos takes players into an infested world full of delightful new enemies to kill, loot to earn, and vehicles to use across all the open world locations.

Warframe's Heart of Deimos expansion is available now

For those that have been eagerly awaiting the release of Heart of Deimos, the time is finally here. Players will be able to learn more about the mysterious Infested as they venture across – and under – Deimos.

New players shouldn’t feel overwhelmed, as the expansion also includes a new onboarding cinematic experience directed by Dan Trachtenberg. This introduction should help clear up any confusion new players might have when entering the rich world of Warframe.

Players will also be pleased to hear of a new customizable Helminth System. This new system is for those players in the mid- to end-level, which should give a few more long-term goals for players to chase.

But most importantly, the Heart of Deimos expansion features a new, alien-infested moon for players to explore. This open world location has new threats, new gear, and new experiences. A new “necramech” lets players blast away at the alien hordes and can be upgraded and customized to fit unique playstyles. There is also a new Infested K-Drive (velocipods) that act as a hoverboard with firepower. The launch of Heart of Deimos also makes these two new vehicles available across all of the open world areas.

Another interesting new addition is the new gender-neutral Warframe, Xaku. By following the Deimos story, players will be able to unlock this Warframe that was designed by the community. This should help even more players express themselves in-game.

The Heart of Deimos expansion for Warframe is out now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with the Nintendo Switch version still undergoing certification, though it should be available later in the week.

