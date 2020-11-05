The Xbox Series S reportedly has 364 GB of usable space Leaks claim that the Xbox Series S will have less than 400 GB of available space after setup.

We’re just days away from the beginning of the next generation of gaming with the release of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. That being said, some important details about these systems still remain a mystery. With the consoles in the hands of press and influencers, new details have been coming to light over the past few weeks. Someone that’s gotten their hands on a Series S has revealed that the console will only have 364 GB of usable space.

This news comes from Reddit user u/spead20, who was lucky enough to receive their Xbox Series S early. Of course, their post sharing this news quickly turned into an impromptu Q&A session, as fans were curious for specific details on the device. In answering one of the questions, u/spead20 revealed that after setting the console up, the Xbox Series S has 364 GB of internal storage.

The Series S is advertised as having 500 GB of storage, but those familiar with consoles know a portion of that goes to getting the console and its software configured. 364 GB of space is quite low, and may concern fans that plan on picking up the budget version of Microsoft’s next-gen console. This is especially troubling when you think of games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that exceed 100GB in storage. It looks like Series S owners will need to consider custom storage options if they want to have several major games installed at once.

We saw a similar report come out back in September when we learned the Series X’s internal storage would total out to 802 GB of usable storage. Both the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles will be released in less than a week on November 10. Stay tuned to Shacknews for more on the next-gen consoles.