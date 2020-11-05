New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite could come back to mobile devices, thanks to NVIDIA

NVIDIA's cloud streaming service could be the answer to Fortnite's iOS ban.
Donovan Erskine
1

Epic Games and Apple got into a very public dispute earlier this year following an update made to the Fortnite app on iOS. After Epic Games created a way for players to make in-app purchases without giving any money to Apple, the tech company quickly pulled Fortnite from the App Store on all iOS devices. It doesn’t look like Apple or Epic Games will be reaching a resolution any time soon, but NVIDIA’s game streaming service could be Fortnite’s way back to iOS devices.

As initially pointed out by the BBC, NVIDIA has developed a new version of its cloud streaming service, GeForce NOW that runs via the Safari app on iOS. Fortnite is available on the streaming service, meaning players could potentially have Fortnite once again on iPhones and iPads.

Epic Games waged war on Apple after the company made the decision to pull the game from iOS. Several lawsuits, public statements, and a full on in-game marketing campaign later, the two sides are still at odds. It’s quite unlikely that any formal agreement will be met anytime soon. Because of this, many are speculating that Apple will seek ways to prevent Fortnite from coming to GeForce NOW’s iOS component. Neither Apple or Epic Games provided a comment on the matter when contacted by the BBC.

It will be fascinating to see if Epic Games is actually able to find a loophole to put Fortnite back in the hands of iOS users, without having to adhere to the App Store rules that got them booted in the first place. To look back at how this ordeal has transpired so far, visit the Apple vs Epic Games topic page here on Shacknews.

