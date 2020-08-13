Epic Games takes jab at Apple with new in-game Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short
Epic Games and Apple's feud reaches a new height with a short that mocks a classic Apple ad.
After adding an in-game payment option to Fortnite Mobile on Android and iOS, Apple has removed Fortnite from the store and possibly made it unplayable on Apple platforms.
Fortnite Mobile players on iOS and Android devices can now make purchases directly within the game, as opposed to going through App Store or Google Play respectively.