EU to investigate Apple's termination of Epic Games developer account Epic Games claimed Apple's termination of its developer account was a retaliatory response that violate the Digital Markets Act.

Earlier this week, Epic Games claimed that Apple terminated its developer account in violation of the European Union’s newly implemented Digital Markets Act (DMA). Now the EU seems to be looking into the matter. Apple claimed that the termination was in response to Epic Games purposely criticized its plans to adhere to the DMA and had reason to believe Epic Games would continue to attempt to circumvent its policies. Epic argues that under the DMA, Apple has no authority to be that kind of gatekeeper, but it seems the EU will have the final word.

The European Union shared details about its impending investigation into the situation between Apple and Epic Games, as reported by Reuters. According to Reuters, an EU council spokesperson provided an email signaling its intention to look into Apple’s recent activities regarding the Epic Games developer account.

“We have requested further explanations on this from Apple under the DMA (Digital Markets Act,” the email stated.

Epic Games was preparing an Epic Games Store app for iOS, from which it would have relaunched Fortnite on iOS devices under the provisions of the DMA.

Source: Epic Games

The EU spokesperson also confirmed that further investigation will look into whether or not Apple is in compliance with other European regulations over its recent moves:

We are also evaluating whether Apple's actions raise doubts on their compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act) and the P2B (Platform to Business Regulation), given the links between the developer programme membership and the App store as designated VLOP (very large online platform).

The termination of Epic Games’ Apple developer account comes as Epic Games was developing and preparing to launch an Epic Games Store app that would allow it to put Fortnite back on iOS devices (since Fortnite itself is still directly banned from iOS). However, Apple claims it was specifically because of Epic’s previous circumvention of its policies even before the DMA was involved.

With the matter heating up again legally, it will be interesting to see where the EU’s opinion falls on Epic Games and Apple after the investigation is complete. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for the latest updates.