Epic Games claims Apple has terminated its developer account on iOS According to Epic Games, it will no longer be able to develop and maintain apps on the Apple ecosystem, which it claims violates EU's Digital Markets Act.

Epic Games and Apple’s continued legal contention is heating up this week with the former accusing the latter of terminating its developer account and privileges in the iOS ecosystem. If such is indeed the case, Epic Games is no longer able to develop or maintain apps on the App Store, including its plans to launch the Epic Games Store on iOS. Epic Games claims this flies in the face of rules recently established in the EU Digital Markets Act.

Epic Games posted its claim of Apple terminating its developer account via the Epic Games Newsroom this week. The company claims that Apple’s decision to terminate its developer account may be closely related to Epic’s development of an Epic Games Store app on iOS, which it then intended to use to relaunch Fortnite on iOS under the new rules of the European Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Epic believes that Apple terminated its account to stop the Epic Games Store launch, which it also claims violates the DMA:

This is a serious violation of the DMA and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices. The DMA requires Apple to allow third-party app stores, like the Epic Games Store. Article 6(4) of the DMA says: ‘The gatekeeper shall allow and technically enable the installation and effective use of third-party software applications or software application stores using, or interoperating with, its operating system and allow those software applications or software application stores to be accessed by means other than the relevant core platform services of that gatekeeper.’

Epic Games and Apple have continued to poke, prod, and take each other to court over various legal rights to app development and distribution on the iOS ecosystem for several years. With the passing of EU’s DMA, Epic Games felt like it had a win on its hands, but Apple continues to curtail Epic at every turn possible. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for the latest updates and details.