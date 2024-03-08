New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Epic Games Store launch on iOS will proceed following developer account reinstatement

Apple has reportedly committed to the European Commission that it will reinstate the Epic Games developer account.
Image via Epic Games
6

It’s been a tumultuous week for Epic Games as it has been forced to contend with Apple amid the new regulations of the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), but it looks like Epic has come out ahead this time. After having its developer account terminated by Apple earlier this week, Epic has claimed that Apple will reinstate its developer account with a commitment to the European Commission to follow through on the matter. That means that Epic will move forward with its development of launch of the Epic Games Store app on the iOS ecosystem.

Epic shared the outcome its recent spat with Apple on the Epic Games Newsroom Twitter today. There, the company claimed that the speedy resolution of its recent issues with Apple indicate that the EU will move quickly to ensure big tech groups like Apple will adhere to the DMA:

Epic Games tweet about the reinstatement of its developer account on iOS
Epic Games shared that Apple has committed to the European Commission that it will restore Epic's developer account, currently clearing the path for an Epic Games Store app on iOS.
Source: Epic Games

This marks the current bookend on a bumpy week for Epic Games. It was just a few days ago that Epic reported having its developer account terminated by Apple. At the time, Apple claimed its actions were justified by multiple actions on the part of Epic Games and Tim Sweeney it felt undermined its plans to adhere to the DMA, as well as assumption that Epic would continue to circumvent its rules where possible. Epic Games argued that under the DMA, Apple didn’t have the authority to play that type of gatekeeper, and soon after, the EU announced it would investigate the matter.

With Apple having seemingly reinstated Epic’s developer account, it seems the former felt fighting against Epic and this EU on this particular topic would prove futile, but it doesn’t mean the end of tensions between the two, especially as Epic now continues to prepare the Epic Games Store app with intention of relauching Fortnite on iOS devices. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates.

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

