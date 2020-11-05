Demon's Souls PS5 Character Creation & Photo Mode first looks revealed We got our first looks at some of the features we'll be able to utilize with the PS5-exclusive Demon's Souls Character Creation and Photo Mode.

If you’ve ever played a Soulsborne game from FromSoftware, there’s a good chance you’ve probably spent an irresponsible amount of time on the Character Creation screens making your adventurer look just right, regardless of whether or not you could see them under that armor. They are, after all, your avatar! It could have been guessed that Demon’s Souls on PS5 was going bring back such customization, as well as a Photo Mode to capture its intense moments. We got our first look at some of the features that will help make your characters and screenshots pop.

The first reveals of the PlayStation 5-exclusive Demon’s Souls Character Creation and Photo Mode features appears on November 5, 2020, as shown on the PlayStation Blog. As can be expected the latest iteration of Character Creation is absolutely gorgeous. Skin, structure, scarring, and other features look absolutely impeccable on the next-gen game with the creators at Bluepoint Games boasting that an estimated 16 million permutations are available.

“We’ve added many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PS3 game,” the blog reads. “And also worked hard to ensure there is a satisfying variety possible for those who wish to tinker with every slider.”

On the Photo Mode side of things, there’s also a healthy amount of effort going into the ways in which players can capture moments spread throughout the gorgeous Demon’s Souls experience. There are a number of features connected to the Photo Mode that can be tweaked, including hiding and showing your helmets and hats, weapons, and even removing your whole character from the shot to show the beast about to murder you in full deadly glory. There are also filters, poses, and other options that can be applied. What’s even more cool is that some of these options (like filters) can remain applied outside of Photo Mode in active gameplay.

Demon’s Souls has been high on our list of titles coming to the PlayStation 5 since its first gameplay videos were revealed at September’s PS5 Showcase. With Character Creation and Photo Mode looking positively impeccable alongside other reveals, such as the Digital Deluxe Edition, Demon’s Souls is looking more and more like the game to have on PS5’s launch day on November 12.