Demon's Souls PS5 Store listing reveals a Digital Deluxe Edition A special digital edition of Demon's Souls has appeared on the PlayStation store, offering a number of bonuses to players who spend a little more on the upcoming PS5 title.

With Demon’s Souls bringing players back to the one of the early ends of Soulsborne games on PS5 this coming November, a version full of items and bonuses for players that want more out of the game was bound to pop up. Now it has. The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition has appeared on online store fronts, bringing a slew of unique goodies along for a premium price.

The Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5 appeared recently on the PlayStation Store’s online pages for the game. Coming out alongside the Standard Edition on November 12, 2020, the Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition will come at a cost of $89.99 in comparison to the Standard Edition’s $59.99. For this, you’ll get your hands on a number of goodies, including exclusive weapons, armor, accessories, and usable items. A digital version of the soundtrack will also be made available for download from the Deluxe Edition. Standard Editions clearly won’t get any of the above goods, but you can still get the exclusive Reaper Scythe by pre-ordering the game in any form.

First look at the Digital Deluxe Edition of Demon's Souls, coming to #PS5 on November 12: https://t.co/nFRBshdAdR pic.twitter.com/p6z4h8fS1o — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 29, 2020

Here’s the full list of goods coming in the Demon’s Souls Digital Deluxe Edition:

Full game

Legendary Hero Soul

Renowned Warrior Soul

Storied Warrior Soul

Red-Eye Knight Armor

Boletarian Royalty Armor

Ritual Blade

Hoplite Shield

Ring of Longevity

Preservation Grains

Phosphorescent Grains

Bearbug Grains

Large Hardstone Shard

Moonlightstone Shard

Original soundtrack

The Demon’s Souls remake impressed us right out of the gate with its first appearance during the September PlayStation 5 Showcase. The game is looking good to say the least and promises to be a solid revised romp of one of the original Soulsborne titles with new items and locations to explore in the familiar, yet entirely polished quest. With it’s release coming this November, stay tuned for more details and reveals from the game leading up to launch.