Razer reveals Kaira & Kaira Pro gaming headsets for Xbox Series X & S Razer has launched both the Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless gaming headsets for the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

As we get closer to the next generation of console gaming, so too do gaming peripheral creators get their technology ready to co-inhabit the space with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. We’ve already seen a few products come out to cater the next-gen, and Razer wasn’t about to be left out of the loop. The company has launched the Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless gaming headsets designed specifically for use with the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Razer announced both the Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless gaming headsets for Xbox in a press release on November 5, 2020. Taking specific advantage of the Xbox Series console hardware, the Kaira and Kaira Pro are built to deliver an immersive audio experience while also offering crystal clear voice input via Razer technology HyperClear Cardioid mics. The Kaira Pro in particular features 50mm Neodymium magnet sound drivers, comfortable full ear coverage with oval cups, a detachable version of the mic, and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity for use with devices outside the Xbox. It also has various settings via its EQ preset button such as FPS mode to boost footsteps and bass mode to make your game audio boom.

The main difference between the Kaira and Kaira Pro are a detachable mic and Bluetooth 5.0 capabilities. Both are still rather comfortable looking wireless options for Xbox Series X/S gaming.

The Razer Kaira is no slouch either. It features 50mm drivers as well, the same HyperClear Cardioid mic, and wireless connectivity among other features. The main difference is that the Kaira’s mic is not detachable and it loses the Bluetooth connectivity, meaning it can only be used for Xbox consoles. Regardless, both headsets boast around 15 hours of battery life and a Flowknit memory foam design to ensure absolute comfort. The Kaira will retail at $99.99 while the Kaira Pro will run you around $149.99.

Both the Razer Kaira and Kaira Pro wireless gaming headsets are available now through the Razer website and authorized retailers, so if you’re looking for a great audio option heading into launch day on the Xbox Series X and S, these might be the fit you’re looking for. Be sure to check out our review of the Xbox Series X to see what we think of Microsoft’s star entry into the next-gen.