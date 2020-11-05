EA details PS5 & Xbox Series X upgrades for current-gen lineup How will your PS4 or Xbox One version of the current EA lineup work on the PS5 or Xbox Series X? The publisher offers some more details.

The next generation of consoles are a week away from release. However, arguably more than any previous generation, there are a lot of current-generation games that are still active. More and more publishers are issuing details on how they plan to take their active current-gen games to the new consoles. On Thursday, Electronic Arts joined them by releasing more details on next-gen upgrades for a handful of their active titles, including Apex Legends, Star Wars Squadrons, The Sims 4, and a handful of their sports games.

EA is mainly focusing on recent releases, as well as games that are still getting regular content updates. Here are the games that are set to receive next-gen upgrades:

Apex Legends : Fresh off the launch of Season 7, there are plans to bring Apex Legends to PS5 and Xbox Series X before the end of 2020. In the meantime, anybody playing the current-gen versions on the new consoles can expect a performance bump to 1440p, along with unspecified enhancements set to come in 2021. The next-gen console versions of Apex Legends should presumably release alongside the recently-delayed Nintendo Switch version. All versions of the game will support crossplay.

There will undoubtedly be questions about the rest of EA's lineup, including other multiplayer efforts like Battlefield 5 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and its handful of indie efforts. While those questions aren't being answered today, the publisher will hopefully get around to addressing more games in the weeks ahead.

You can learn more about EA's plan for current-gen console games on next-gen consoles by reading today's blog post on the EA website.