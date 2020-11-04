Apex Legends Season 7 start time
Find out what time Apex Legends Season 7 starts, so you can jump in and start playing the new map.
Apex Legends Season 7 is set to start later today, but many are still curious to know exactly when the new season will kick off. Thankfully, we can help you figure out what the Apex Legends Season 7 start time is right here.
Apex Legends Season 7 start time
Apex Legends Season 7 is set to kick off at 11 p.m. EST on November 4, 2020. That’s 9 p.m. CST and 8 p.m. PST. Once the new season arrives, players will finally be able to jump in and experience the new Olympus map and check out the newest Legend, Horizon. Horizon has a few different abilities up her sleeves, which should help set her apart from the other Legends currently available. Olympus is also quite a different type of map, even allowing players to fall off and plummet to their death thanks to it’s overall design as a floating city in the sky. You can check out the patch notes for the update, which Respawn has already released.
Our very own Donovan Erskine went hands-on with Apex Legends Season 7 last week, writing,
He later spoke about Horizon, the game’s newest Legend.
Players will be able to experience Olympus themselves, as well as try out Horizon later this evening. Of course, we’ll be jumping in too, so expect to see plenty of new Apex Legends content coming to our Apex Legends hub throughout the coming days.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Apex Legends Season 7 start time