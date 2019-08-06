Apex Legends duos limited-time mode has launched
At long last, Apex Legends players will be able to enjoy a new duos mode. Unfortunately, it's another limited-time event and won't last long.
At long last, Apex Legends players will be able to enjoy a new duos mode. Unfortunately, it's another limited-time event and won't last long.
Grab a partner, because Apex Legends is going from three-person teams to Duos for a limited time, starting next week.
Apex Legends celebrates its first Halloween event with Fight or Fright, featuring a limited-time Shadowfall mode that introduces undead players.
Learn how to find all the Vault locations in Apex Legends latest season.
Learn how to get your hands on Vault Keys in Apex Legends' latest season.
Dive into Season 3 with a new character, new goodies, and a new map to play on.
Apex Legends has launched its two-week Voidwalker event and is celebrating with a special video showcasing some new lore.
Plus, new cosmetics have some folks upset about their exorbitant pricing structure.
The broadcast was delayed 'out of respect' for the victims of recent shootings in Texas and Ohio.
A new limited time Solos mode will be available in Apex Legends starting next week.