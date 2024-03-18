Apex Legends NA Finals postponed as hackers allegedly load cheats onto players' PCs According to some players, hacks like aimbots and wallhacks were loaded onto pro players' PCs in the middle of matches during the Apex Legends Finals.

Apex Legends esports has faced some ridiculous hardships this week as the North American Finals competition was shut down mid competition. The reason why? Hackers figured out how to remotely load cheat onto player PCs in the middle of matches. Players and officials reported seeing aimbots and wallhacks, and one player was even banned before the issue was recognized. Apex Legends Esports has postponed the competition until a fix can be determined.

The postponing of the Apex Legends NA Finals was reported via the Apex Legends Esports account, which claimed that it would have more info to share in the near future.

Due to the competitive integrity of this series being compromised, we have made the decision to postpone the NA finals at this time. We will share more information soon.

While this said very little about what was actually happening, players reported that something in the current build of Apex Legends was allowing outside parties to backdoor PCs and forcibly load programs such as spyware and hacks onto the PCs. According to ModernWarzone Twitter, Team SoloMid’s Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen was among those who were affected by the issue.

The hackers have now given 2 Apex Legends pro players cheats in the middle of an ALGS match.



ImperialHal has now also been hacked and the hacker forcibly enabled aimbot on his account mid game.



Have never seen something like this in esports. pic.twitter.com/VY30Q21Dok — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) March 18, 2024

Other users have also reported hacking shenanigans, with some calling to uninstall Apex Legends immediately until the game is fixed to avoid having your rig compromised by hackers. This set of events also comes immediately after EA announced layoffs of around 670 employees, from which Respawn ended up being affected as well. That included a Star Wars first-person shooter being canceled.

It’s an embarrassing state for Electronic Arts, and one hopes the publisher will find a solution soon. Regardless, it looks like Apex Legends might be a risky game to have on your system at the moment. Stay tuned as we await updates on this story.